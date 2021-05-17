[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Voting is now open for the Jamaica Diaspora and Friends Champion Awards (JDAFCA). JDAFCA is the first global and virtual Jamaica Diaspora peer award with completely open and online nominations and voting.

Nominees

Hundreds of nominations were submitted in February and March 2021. The final Nominees have submitted the evidence of their service, and voting is open to the public. Nominees with the most votes by sector will be awarded Jamaica Diaspora Champions. All final nominees will receive an honorable mention.

JDAFCA Launch

JDAFCA was launched in 2017 at the 7th Biennial Diaspora Conference and was created to recognize individuals, organizations, and friends in the Diaspora. Especially those who make exceptional contributions to the development of Jamaica. JDAFCA seeks to honor hardworking volunteers, the unsung heroes, who give freely in service to the growth of Jamaica’s culture, economy, people, and communities.

Vote Now

Voting opened Sunday, May 16th, and will close on Sunday, May 30, 2021. The winning Jamaica Diaspora Champions will be recognized at the JDAFCA Virtual Awards Ceremony on Sunday, June 13th. In addition, the winners will be announced on Diaspora Day, June 16, 2021. Now is. your chance to vote for deserving people and organizations by visiting vote.jdafca.org.

For more information email jdafcateam@jdtan.org.