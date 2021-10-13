Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam Endorses Charlie Crist For Governor

Messam Calls Crist the Unifier Florida Needs

[ST. PETERSBURG] — Today, Charlie Crist’s campaign announced that Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam has endorsed Charlie to be the Sunshine State’s next Governor.

“The people of Florida need a unifier at the helm of our state, someone with the ability to unite folks from all walks of life and pave a path forward that empowers and uplifts Floridians, not tears them down — that person is Charlie Crist,” said Wayne Messam. “Charlie is a life-long public servant who has proven time and time again he will do right by Florida. Whether it’s voting restoration, Everglades preservation, or standing alongside our public school kids and teachers — Charlie knows the job and will be ready to get to work for us on day one. I’m proud to support my fellow Florida State alum, Charlie Crist, to be our next governor.”

“I’m humbled and thankful to have the support of Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam as we fight to take back our state and restore honor and civility to our politics,” said Charlie Crist. “Mayor Messam, like so many others, knows exactly what’s on the line for Florida next year: support for our teachers and frontline workers, environmental protection, voting rights, women’s rights, medicaid expansion, and more. The time is now to roll up our sleeves and get to work to create a better tomorrow for all Floridians, and I’m proud to have Mayor Messam on our side.”

Endorsements

Mayor Messam’s endorsement builds on the growing statewide momentum for Charlie’s candidacy. Yesterday, former Florida Lt. Gov. nominee Chris King endorsed Charlie, and just last week a group of 23 Broward elected officials announced their endorsement of Charlie as well.

In August, a group of 50 endorsers from across Florida endorsed Crist’s campaign. Charlie has also won support from Congresswoman Kathy Castor, Congressman Al Lawson, Former State Rep. Sean Shaw, State Senator Audrey Gibson (Jacksonville), Mayor Steve Geller (Broward), State Reps. Christopher Benjamin (Miami Gardens), Ben Diamond (St. Petersburg), Travaris McCurdy (Orlando), Joe Geller (Broward and Miami-Dade), Michael Gottlieb (Davie), Michael Grieco (Miami Beach), Susan Valdes (Tampa), Yvonne Hayes (Gainesville), Tracie Davis (Jacksonville), Felicia Robinson (Miami Gardens), and Dianne Hart (Tampa). Crist has also been endorsed by Alcee Hastings II, the son of the late Congressman Alcee Hastings.