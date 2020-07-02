Broward County’s Emergency Order Modifies facial covering requirements

Emergency Order 20-20 limits hours for restaurants

BROWARD COUNTY – As the number of COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate continue to rise across all South Florida counties including Broward, Deputy County Administrator Monica Cepero issued Emergency Order 20-20.

The Order addresses who must wear facial coverings, and when and where they must be worn. It also limits hours for restaurants and food establishments. Specifically, no establishment will be permitted to serve alcohol or food for on-site consumption between the hours of Midnight and 5AM. Take out, delivery, drive-through, or pickup will still be permitted.

Mayor Holness said, “It is proven that wearing facial coverings slows the spread of COVID-19. We must all take personal responsibility to stop further spread of this virus and end this pandemic. Please follow the orders and the CDC guidelines.”

Residents are reminded to stay home if they are able, wash their hands often, observe social distancing and wear a facial covering in public. Social distancing and facial coverings when in public areas are not only required in Broward County, they are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19. This is especially important during the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend. You’re urged to limit social gatherings to 10 people or less, practice social distancing, wear facial coverings and wash your hands often.

Residents are urged to call 311 or visit Mybroward.Broward.org to anonymously report violations.