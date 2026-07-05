Stephen Francis Dies at 64: Remembering Jamaica’s Coaching Legend

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Statement from Jamaica’s Prime Minister Dr. The Most Hon. Andrew Holness on the passing of Stephen Francis, the iconic Jamaican track and field coach.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of iconic track and field coach and businessman, the Honourable Vincent Stephen Francis OJ.

By guiding many of Jamaica’s legendary and most accomplished athletes to stardom, Stephen’s contribution to building Brand Jamaica is immeasurable and worthy of high praise.

There is no doubt that Stephen was a patriot who wanted the best for his country. His work impacted a host of lives in positive ways.

Affectionately known to his friends and supporters as “Franno,” Stephen made the bold decision to leave a career in finance so he could dedicate his life to coaching.

That choice helped shape one of the greatest legacies in track and field and inspired countless athletes to believe in themselves and pursue excellence.

Jamaica has lost a remarkable son whose impact will be felt for generations. Stephen knew how much we appreciated his work and his herculean contribution to our island and to global track and field in general.

In 2017, the Government of Jamaica bestowed on Stephen the country’s fourth highest national honour, the Order of Jamaica (OJ).

My heartfelt condolences go to Stephen’s family, friends, athletes, and the entire sports fraternity. May his soul rest in peace, and may light perpetually shine upon him.”