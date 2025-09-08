The Enduring Call: Mojo Morgan, Haile Selassie and the Legacy of Disarmament

NEW YORK – In an era fraught with conflict, division, and the specter of violence, the voice of Mojo Morgan rises as both witness and messenger. Drawing from the wellspring of Rastafari wisdom and the legacy of Haile Selassie I, Mojo’s words and music evoke a timeless call for peace, justice, and unity. This reminds us that these ideals are not mere echoes of history, but living responsibilities we all share.

Mojo Morgan and the Rastafari Ethos

As a Rastaman, Mojo Morgan stands rooted in the spiritual and cultural tradition that regards Haile Selassie I, the former Emperor of Ethiopia, as a beacon of leadership, divinity, and moral clarity. Rastafari emerged from the struggles and dreams of the African diaspora. This movement seeks not only liberation from oppression but the reclamation of dignity and purpose. Within this tradition, the words and actions of Haile Selassie carry immense weight, providing a blueprint for living with integrity and compassion.

Mojo Morgan’s artistic vision is inseparable from his heritage. His music is more than entertainment—it is a vessel for truth, a bridge between generations, and a tool for awakening consciences. He understands, as Selassie did, that the transformative power of art lies in its ability to inspire change. It also summons courage, especially in times of uncertainty.

Haile Selassie’s Call for Disarmament

In 1963, Haile Selassie I addressed the United Nations General Assembly. His speech’s impact would ripple through history. In his address, Selassie warned of the catastrophic consequences of unchecked militarism and the urgent necessity of disarmament. He spoke with prophetic clarity about the “immense destructive capacity that humanity possesses.” He proclaimed that the only path to survival was through peace and equality.

Selassie’s speech transcended political boundaries. It became a spiritual and ethical challenge to the entire world. His words would later serve as the lyrical foundation for Bob Marley’s immortal anthem “War,” cementing their place in global consciousness and the collective struggle for justice.

“When The Father Calls”: Weaving History Into Song

Mojo Morgan opens his Jamaica Love EP with the track “When The Father Calls.” This song’s message is as urgent today as it was in Selassie’s address decades ago. The song and its accompanying video artfully weave together Selassie’s timeless call for disarmament and equality with Mojo’s own voice. Together they create a bridge that stretches between past and present.

The lyrics do not merely recount history; they resurrect it. The echoes of Selassie’s plea reverberate amidst the rhythms and chords, infused with new energy and purpose. Mojo’s delivery is impassioned yet measured, reminding listeners that the lessons of yesterday are not confined to memory. Instead, they are lessons for today’s reality.

The visual narrative of the video strengthens this bond across time. It draws on iconic imagery from Selassie’s era and juxtaposes it with contemporary scenes of strife. These include war, political conflict, and the search for hope. By doing so, Mojo invites audiences to bear witness and participate in the ongoing struggle for peace and justice.

The Legacy of “War”: From Bob Marley to Mojo Morgan

Bob Marley’s adaptation of Haile Selassie’s speech in the song “War” transformed a diplomatic address into a rallying cry for millions. Marley’s performance distilled the urgency and gravitas of Selassie’s words, making them accessible to all who yearn for freedom and equality.

Mojo Morgan continues this tradition—not as a mere imitator, but as an innovator. By revisiting and renewing Selassie’s message through his own music, Mojo ensures that the call for disarmament and unity remains alive, relevant, and actionable. His work forms a living link in the chain of artists and activists who refuse to be silent in the face of injustice.

Contemporary Relevance: The Responsibility of Peace

The world of today, much like that of Selassie’s time, is marked by mounting divisions, wars, and political turmoil. Conflicts rage from distant fields to city streets, and the machinery of violence seems ever-present. In such a climate, the message of disarmament is not a relic—it is a necessity.

Mojo Morgan’s invocation of Selassie’s principles is a reminder that the quest for peace is not passive. It demands courage, empathy, and action. Disarmament is not simply the laying down of weapons. It is also the rejection of hatred, the embrace of dialogue, and the active construction of justice.

Through “When The Father Calls,” Mojo calls upon listeners to examine their own roles in this struggle. Can we let go of old hostilities? Can we choose reconciliation over retribution? The song urges us to confront these questions—not out of nostalgia, but out of moral imperative.

Music as Bridge and Beacon

Music possesses the unique power to transcend barriers—linguistic, cultural, and temporal. It can soothe wounds and ignite movements. Mojo Morgan harnesses this power, using song to connect his audience to a heritage of resistance and hope. His artistry affirms that Selassie’s charge to humanity is both legacy and living challenge.

History, in Mojo’s hands, is not static. It is dynamic, evolving, and present. Every note, every lyric, is an invitation to participate in the ongoing work of peace. By blending the wisdom of the past with the urgency of the present, Mojo creates a bridge. This bridge carries us, if we are willing, toward a more just and harmonious future.

Answering the Call

The call for peace, justice, and unity is not merely historical—it is a living responsibility entrusted to each generation. Mojo Morgan, through his music and message, stands as a witness to this truth. By weaving together the teachings of Haile Selassie I, the legacy of Bob Marley, and his own creative vision, Mojo challenges us to answer the call, to lay down arms, and to lift up humanity.

In a divided and dangerous world, the urgency of disarmament cannot be overstated. The path is difficult, but it is not forsaken. When the father calls, as Selassie called before, every one of us must listen. If we are wise, we will respond with courage and love.