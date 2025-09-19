Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise Celebrates 10 Years

MIAMI – The Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise (WTJRC), co-founded by four-time Grammy-winning reggae artist Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and manager Dan Dalton, marks its 10th Anniversary Edition this year with another sold-out celebration at sea. From October 27 – November 01, 2025, the Norwegian Joy will host more than 60 performers spanning reggae, dancehall, comedy, and culture in one of the most anticipated lineups in cruise history.

2025 Traffic Jam Tour

Passengers will experience a special set from brothers Damian and Stephen Marley, marking the final stop of their 2025 Traffic Jam Tour . The cruise also shines a spotlight on the third generation of Marley talent Yohan Marley, Skip Marley, Mystic Marley and YG Marley – cementing the family’s legacy for the future.

Jamaican Musical Legends

The stacked lineup also includes a variety of Jamaican musical legends, hitmakers, and rising stars. Dancehall trailblazers Shabba Ranks and Super Cat return to command the crowd with their iconic sound, while icons Sizzla and Capleton promise pure, high-voltage performances and pure consciousness.

The ship will keep rocking with Baby Cham’s party-shaking anthems, Tarrus Riley’s velvet lover’s rock, and Shenseea’s crossover star power. Classics get a spotlight too, with roots veteran Junior Reid, smooth crooner Ghost, and showman Mr. Lexx bringing timeless energy.

The future of dancehall is well represented—Ding Dong & The Ravers Clavers guarantee nonstop movement, Chronic Law and Valiant deliver raw storytelling and new-wave swagger, while Demarco bridges eras with undeniable versatility.

Conscious Vibes

Roots culture runs deep with Pressure Busspipe, Louie Culture, Warrior King, and Mortimer, each bringing uplifting, conscious vibes, while Professor Nuts adds his sharp, witty wordplay. Rising star Sevana rounds it out with soulful, genre-bending vocals.

Comedy at Sea

And for the first time in Jamrock history, stand-up comedy takes center stage with Jamaican comedian Dale Elliott – fresh off his Live Nation tour. Known for his sharp storytelling and cultural humor, Elliott will perform two exclusive shows, bringing laughter and good times to the high seas.

“Over a decade ago, Damian and I set out to create a cruise that brought Jamaica to the world – in a way no one had seen before, and did what no one thought would be possible. This year feels like history in the making, celebrating our 10 year milestone among family, friends, and fans. We are most grateful,” says co-founder, Dan Dalton.

Jamaican Culture

Beyond the live concerts, the Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise immerses guests in every facet of Jamaican culture. Throughout the voyage, cruisers feast on authentic island cuisine, greet the sunrise to the rhythms of Nyabinghi drumming and join sound‑bath meditation, yoga, dancehall and fitness classes led by expert Jamaican instructors.

Each morning begins with pure spirit and grounding energy. Cruisers will experience the heart of Jamaica, with port stops in Montego Bay and Ocho Rios.

SoundClash at Sea

This year’s specially curated SoundClash at Sea will deliver an epic showdown. Past soundclash standouts – Dynamq, JahWorks, Tony Matterhorn and Warrior Sound – will be onboard alongside legendary sound systems such as Stone Love (Geefus), David Rodigan, Rory Stone Love, King Jammy, Renaissance Disco and Kingston12 HiFi, plus a roster of celebrated DJs from around the world.

Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise Championship Trophy

There will also be a surprise, electrifying battle for the Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise championship trophy. Fans and artists can take part in celebrity go‑kart races, mini‑golf and domino tournaments, and enjoy up‑close experiences with the talent during scheduled meet‑and‑greets.

When the main stage winds down, the ship transforms into a floating Jamaican street party that keeps the vibe alive through sunrise.

Looking ahead, organizers have confirmed the cruise will return for its 11th year. Tickets for 2026 will be announced soon. Visit welcometojamrockreggaecruise.com for more information.