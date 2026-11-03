Sunrise Cultural Festival Brings Soca, Salsa and Free Family Fun

Sizwe C, Cachi y Saoco Nuevo and the Coolture Kids Zone lead the November 7 celebration at City Park.

SUNRISE, FL — Soca, reggae, salsa and Latin jazz will share the spotlight when the City of Sunrise Cultural Festival brings a free evening of live music and family activities to City Park on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The festival runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at 6600 Sunset Strip, Sunrise, FL 33313.

Sizwe C will perform with his band alongside Cachi y Saoco Nuevo, with SheJ Hercules of 99JAMZ hosting. The Coolture Kids Zone adds hands-on family fun to a program that also features Junkanoo, a Chinese Dragon performance, and African drumming and dance. Presented in partnership with Caribbean American Heritage Florida Inc. (CAHFI), the event brings Caribbean sounds and other cultural traditions together for South Florida audiences.

“Coolture gives children a chance to discover different cultures through music, movement, and play while families make memories together,” said Asa P. Sealy, Executive Director of Caribbean American Heritage Florida Inc. (CAHFI). “We invite everyone to join us in Sunrise for a free evening of fun that celebrates the cultures and people who make our community special.”

Soca, Reggae and Salsa Take the Stage

Sizwe C and his live band will bring soca and reggae to the festival, while Cachi y Saoco Nuevo will perform salsa and Latin jazz. Host SheJ Hercules of 99JAMZ will guide the evening’s festivities.

Beyond the musical lineup, the program includes Junkanoo performers, a Chinese Dragon performance, and African drumming and dance. Colorful costumes, percussion and movement will offer families a look at distinct cultural traditions.

Inside the Coolture Kids Zone

The Coolture Kids Zone will feature a bouncy house, gaming truck and sporting activities. The children’s arts and cultural initiative uses play and participation to encourage young festivalgoers to try something new, explore creativity and connect with the cultures around them.

The event’s sponsors and partners include the City of Sunrise, Visit Lauderdale, Broward Arts Calendar, and Broward County Cultural Division, alongside Caribbean American Heritage Florida Inc. (CAHFI).

Sunrise Cultural Festival: Date, Location and Admission