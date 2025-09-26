South Florida People of Color Celebrates 10 Years of Impact at the Lyric Theater

MIAMI – The Lyric Theater in historic Overtown served as the backdrop as The South Florida People of Color (SFPoC) commemorated its 10th anniversary with a vibrant and deeply moving celebration. Themed “We All Matter,” the evening honored a decade of transformative work in equity, inclusion, and cultural education. This effort was led by visionary Roni Bennett, the organization’s founder.

The reception was more than a milestone. It reflected SFPoC’s mission to build bridges across communities through storytelling, history, and honest dialogue. Attendees were buzzing with praise and gratitude from the reception.

South Florida People of Color 10th Anniversary Honorees

The event honored three distinguished leaders whose work exemplifies the values of justice, creativity, and community transformation.

Dr. Mike Allen , President of Barry University, was “recognized for his visionary leadership in higher education and his dedication to equity and social mobility.”

, President of Barry University, was “recognized for his visionary leadership in higher education and his dedication to equity and social mobility.” Chana Budgazad Sheldon , Executive Director of MOCA North Miami , was “honored for transforming MOCA into a dynamic hub for arts and community engagement.”

, Executive Director of , was “honored for transforming MOCA into a dynamic hub for arts and community engagement.” State Senator Shevrin “Shev” Jones accepted the Political Leadership Award and reminded everyone in his message: “Power lives in what we do together.”

The evening began with a symbolic icebreaker titled “We All Matter: Community Weave.” During this activity, guests passed strands of yarn to one another, representing values of belonging, healing, justice, solidarity, and mutual aid. The result was a living tapestry of connection and shared purpose.

Renee O’Connor, an event attendee, described the moment with heartfelt clarity: “Holding a single strand of yarn and knowing it was part of something bigger… justice sounded different for each voice, but together, we wove a tapestry of hope, dreams, and connection. Justice is never a solo act but a weaving together of many voices.”

SFPoC Fouder: Roni Bennett

Founded by Roni Bennett, a proud Jamaican-American, SFPoC has become a beacon for inclusive education and cultural dialogue in South Florida. Bennett’s Caribbean heritage has deeply influenced the organization’s approach to community building. This influence is especially significant in an area known for its Caribbean influence.

Over the past decade, SFPoC has launched signature programs that have sparked meaningful conversations and created brave spaces for dialogue. The Awkward Dinner™ series became award-winning at the Philanthropy Miami Shark Tank competition. It invites participants to engage in honest discussions around race, identity, and belonging.

Training for Organizations

The Unity 360 Institute offers equity training for organizations, rooted in storytelling and restorative practices. The Redline Bus Tours educate participants on the history of housing discrimination in Miami. Additionally, cultural dialogues celebrate Black History Month, Haitian Heritage Month, Juneteenth, and more, including the acclaimed “Alkebulan” series on African identity.

Even during the pandemic, SFPoC’s virtual programming reached audiences nationwide, from Los Angeles to New York. This proved that its message resonates far beyond South Florida. Bennett reflected on the power of these spaces, noting the courage participants find to speak up and share their stories. This is especially true for individuals from diverse backgrounds, including Jamaicans, Haitians, Africans, and African Americans.

The 10th Anniversary Reception was not just a celebration, it was rooted in purpose. For Roni Bennett and the communities she serves, the journey is far from over. “Everybody wants to be heard. Everybody wants to be listened to. And I’m most proud of that.”