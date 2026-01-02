Video

Stay Strong Jamaica: Hurricane Melissa Relief Concert

In this powerful episode of  J Walker Buzz, Jason Walker dives deep into the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, one of the most devastating storms in Jamaica’s history.

With over one‑third of Western Jamaica severely damaged, tens of thousands displaced, and billions in destruction, the road to rebuilding will take years—and the Jamaican diaspora is stepping up in a major way.

This video covers the official press conference for Stay Strong Jamaica – Artists Uniting for Jamaica, a massive fundraising concert happening January 2nd at Hard Rock Live, Florida.

Hosted in partnership with the Jamaica Consulate in Miami and the Hon. Olivia “Babsy” Grange, this event brings together legendary artists donating their time and talent to support the rebuilding effort.

