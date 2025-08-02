Best of Jamaica 2025: Nominations Open Ahead of December Awards Gala

SOUTH FLORIDA – After 25 years of honoring Jamaican excellence, Jamaicans.com proudly announces the return of the Best of Jamaica Awards—a powerful celebration of culture, entrepreneurship, and achievement across the Jamaican diaspora.

Presented in partnership with the City of Miramar, the 2025 event will be hosted by Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne, who returns after successfully hosting the 2024 gala, and joined this year by Commissioner Carson “Eddy” Edwards. The highly anticipated event will take place at the Miramar Cultural Center on Friday, December 12, 2025.

“We are proud to host the Best of Jamaica Awards in Miramar, a city that celebrates culture, excellence, and unity. This event is a vibrant tribute to the outstanding contributions of the Jamaican diaspora, and I am honored to be part of such a meaningful celebration.” – Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne

Best of Jamaica Awards – December 12, 2025

Now in its 26th year, the Best of Jamaica Awards Gala continues to spotlight Jamaican excellence across the globe. This invitation-only celebration will honor outstanding individuals, businesses, media personalities, and cultural icons in over 30 award categories.

Best of Jamaica Award Categories

Best Jamaican Restaurant

Best Jamaican Patty

Best Jamaican Festival/Event

Best Jamaican Radio Personality

Best Jamaican Media Platform

Jamaican Person of the Year

In 2024, Sheryl Lee Ralph was named Jamaican Person of the Year, recognized for her groundbreaking contributions to culture and global advocacy. She joins a prestigious list of past honorees.

Jamaican Person of the Year Past Honorees

Simone Clarke (Jamaican media personality)

The Hon. Judge Jewel Scott

Buju Banton (dancehall reggae legend)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Olympic champion)

Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton-Wilkinson

Beres Hammond (reggae icon)

(reggae icon) Dahlia Harris (actress & media personality)

Spice (influential dancehall artist)

Julie Mango (comedian)

Neville Bell (sportscaster)

Glen “Titus” Campbell (actor)

Damian Marley (Grammy-winning artist)

Power of Jamaican Influence

“The Best of Jamaica Awards highlights the power of Jamaican influence worldwide. It’s a night to celebrate our heroes—both known and unsung—who carry the spirit of Jamaica everywhere they go,” — Xavier Murphy, Founder, Jamaicans.com

Nominate, Vote & Get Involved

Public nominations for the 2025 awards opened in August 1st and can be submitted via https://thebestofjamaica.com/. Community members worldwide are invited to nominate their favorite Jamaican-owned businesses, cultural figures, events, and media personalities.

Sponsor The Best of Jamaica

The Best of Jamaica Awards provides meaningful partnership opportunities for brands that value Caribbean influence, pride, and culture.

“Partnering with the Best of Jamaica Awards gives sponsors unmatched visibility within the global Jamaican community,” said Xavier Murphy, Founder of Jamaicans.com. “It’s more than an event—it’s a celebration of identity and excellence. We welcome new partners to join us in making 2025 our biggest year yet.”

Past sponsors include: City of Miramar, Jamaica Tourist Board, Victoria Mutual Building Society, Western Union, and GraceKennedy Limited. A full list is available at https://thebestofjamaica.com/.

Celebrating Excellence

From Kingston to Toronto, London to New York, The Best of Jamaica continues to honor the people and institutions shaping our identity and influencing the world. With over 500,000 followers across platforms and an ever-expanding global reach, Jamaicans.com remains a trusted source for celebrating and sharing Jamaican stories.

In 2024, the first-ever in-person awards gala in South Florida had an impressive 94% attendance rate. Honorees helped amplify the event with a high-impact online campaign, organically reaching thousands of followers by proudly sharing their awards.