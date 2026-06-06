Entertainment

Spragga Benz 57th Birthday Bash With Reggae Icons in Miramar

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell15 minutes ago
0 8 1 minute read
Spragga Benz 57th Birthday Celebration
Spragga Benz performing at Step Into A Journey To Kingston at the Miramar Cultural Center
Spragga Benz 57th Birthday Celebration
Spragga Benz performing at Step Into A Journey To Kingston at the Miramar Cultural Center; | Photo Courtesy: Scot Jay

MIRAMAR – Spragga Benz had plenty of reasons to smile on May 31. It was his 57th birthday and the veteran toaster celebrated in style at ‘Step Into A Journey to Kingston’, held at Miramar Cultural Center in South Florida.

An all-star cast helped Spragga celebrate his latest milestone. They included his contemporaries Wayne Wonder and Beenie Man, as well as the Marley brothers — Stephen, Damian and Ky-Mani. Yohan Marley, Stephen’s son, also attended the party.

Damian Marley, Spragga Benz and Stephen Marley
Damian Marley, Spragga Benz and Stephen Marley

 

Ky-Mani Marley
Ky-Mani Marley

Allison Hunte, coordinator of the show, described it as, “an amazing event.” She told South Florida Caribbean News that plans for ‘Step Into A Journey to Kingston’ began after Spragga Benz’ 56th birthday party in St. Croix.

“We wanted to do something bigger and special and it turned out that way,” she said.

The birthday boy was also pleased. In addition to performing, he was an unofficial host, introducing several of the artists.

“It was a sold-out event with patrons still on the outside. I think that speaks for itself,” he said.

Spragga Benz

The presence of Wayne Wonder and Agent Sasco was significant. Like Spragga Benz, they are from the Dunkirk community of East Kingston in Jamaica, which nurtured their careers.

Everton Blender, Don Yute, Pressure, Zumjay, Alley Cat and Kabaka Pyramid also made guest appearances at ‘Step Into A Journey to Kingston’.

Beenie Man and Spragga Benz
Beenie Man and Spragga Benz

 

Pressure Busspipe
Pressure Busspipe

Spragga Benz Dancehall Favorites

Spragga Benz is known for dancehall favorites such as A1 Lover, Wi Nuh Like and Jack it Up. He is one of the artists who helped bring dancehall into the American mainstream. His collaborations with American rappers in the 1990s made this possible.

His guest slot on the remix to Turn me On, Vincentian singer Kevin Lyttle’s 2003 single, helped that song enter Top 10 charts in 16 countries including the United States and United Kingdom.

Happy 57th Birthday Spragga
Happy 57th Birthday Spragga
Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell15 minutes ago
0 8 1 minute read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

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