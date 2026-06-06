MIRAMAR – Spragga Benz had plenty of reasons to smile on May 31. It was his 57th birthday and the veteran toaster celebrated in style at ‘Step Into A Journey to Kingston’, held at Miramar Cultural Center in South Florida.

An all-star cast helped Spragga celebrate his latest milestone. They included his contemporaries Wayne Wonder and Beenie Man, as well as the Marley brothers — Stephen, Damian and Ky-Mani. Yohan Marley, Stephen’s son, also attended the party.

Allison Hunte, coordinator of the show, described it as, “an amazing event.” She told South Florida Caribbean News that plans for ‘Step Into A Journey to Kingston’ began after Spragga Benz’ 56th birthday party in St. Croix.

“We wanted to do something bigger and special and it turned out that way,” she said.

The birthday boy was also pleased. In addition to performing, he was an unofficial host, introducing several of the artists.

“It was a sold-out event with patrons still on the outside. I think that speaks for itself,” he said.

The presence of Wayne Wonder and Agent Sasco was significant. Like Spragga Benz, they are from the Dunkirk community of East Kingston in Jamaica, which nurtured their careers.

Everton Blender, Don Yute, Pressure, Zumjay, Alley Cat and Kabaka Pyramid also made guest appearances at ‘Step Into A Journey to Kingston’.

Spragga Benz Dancehall Favorites

Spragga Benz is known for dancehall favorites such as A1 Lover, Wi Nuh Like and Jack it Up. He is one of the artists who helped bring dancehall into the American mainstream. His collaborations with American rappers in the 1990s made this possible.

His guest slot on the remix to Turn me On, Vincentian singer Kevin Lyttle’s 2003 single, helped that song enter Top 10 charts in 16 countries including the United States and United Kingdom.