Reggae Music Artists Honored at Grammy Certificate Ceremony

Celebrating Reggae’s Finest: 2026 Grammy Certificate Ceremony Returns to Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – For the second time in two years, Back 2 Da Future Music Limited is set to host a prestigious Grammy Certificate Ceremony in South Florida. This reaffirms its commitment to recognizing the contributions of reggae artists to the global music landscape. The much-anticipated event will take place on January 22 at the Island Space Caribbean Museum in Plantation. It brings the region’s thriving Caribbean community together for a night of celebration.

Honoring Accomplished Artists

This year’s ceremony will honor four exceptional musicians: Morgan Heritage, Gramps Morgan, Wayne Wonder, and Robert Browne. Each will receive certificates officially sanctioned by the Recording Academy, acknowledging their roles in Grammy-winning or Grammy-nominated projects.

Morgan Heritage — The acclaimed band, which clinched the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album with Strictly Roots, will be recognized for their collaboration with Sting and Shaggy on the track “44/876.” This song appears on the album of the same name, which won the 2019 Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

— The acclaimed band, which clinched the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album with Strictly Roots, will be recognized for their collaboration with Sting and Shaggy on the track “44/876.” This song appears on the album of the same name, which won the 2019 Grammy for Best Reggae Album. Gramps Morgan — Renowned as Morgan Heritage’s vocalist and keyboardist, Gramps will be honored for his contributions to J Boog’s Wash House Ting and The Wailers’ Evolution, which were nominated for Best Reggae Album in 2017 and 2025, respectively.

— Renowned as Morgan Heritage’s vocalist and keyboardist, Gramps will be honored for his contributions to J Boog’s Wash House Ting and The Wailers’ Evolution, which were nominated for Best Reggae Album in 2017 and 2025, respectively. Wayne Wonder — This celebrated singer will be acknowledged for his performances on Shaggy’s Boombastic (winner of the 1996 Best Reggae Album Grammy) and Buju Banton’s Friends For Life (nominated in 2004).

— This celebrated singer will be acknowledged for his performances on Shaggy’s Boombastic (winner of the 1996 Best Reggae Album Grammy) and Buju Banton’s Friends For Life (nominated in 2004). Robert Browne — The talented guitarist will receive recognition for playing on four Grammy-nominated albums: Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers’ Free Like We Want 2 Be, Burning Spear’s Free Man, Shaggy’s Summer in Kingston, and Protoje’s A Matter of Time.

A Growing Tradition

Kennedy Mensah, principal of the London-based Back 2 Da Future Music Limited, expressed pride in the ceremony’s growth since its inaugural South Florida event at Island Space Caribbean Museum in July 2024.

“We have been elated by the response to the four ceremonies we have staged thus far. In 2024 especially, we had so much media coverage we were finding it hard to keep up,” Mensah shared with South Florida Caribbean News.

Since its debut, the Grammy Certificate Ceremony has expanded internationally. There have been two events in Kingston, Jamaica, and another in London. This reflects the global influence and appreciation of reggae music.

Honoring the Legacy

The inaugural event paid tribute to Radcliffe Bryan, a legendary guitarist known for his years with Toots And The Maytals, Jimmy Cliff, and Sly and Robbie. Bryan, who passed away in Florida in 2025, was posthumously awarded seven certificates. This cemented his lasting impact on the genre.

Event Details

Date 01/22/2026 Location Island Space Caribbean Museum, Plantation, FL Honorees Morgan Heritage, Gramps Morgan, Wayne Wonder, Robert Browne Presented by Back 2 Da Future Music Limited

Inspiring Future Generations

As excitement grows for the January 22 ceremony, the event shows the lasting impact of reggae music. By honoring the artists of this great genre, Back 2 Da Future Music Limited inspires future generations. It shines a spotlight on Caribbean cultural achievement.