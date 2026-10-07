Broward County Voter Guide 2026 for Caribbean-American Voters
BROWARD COUNTY – South Florida Caribbean News’ Broward County Voter Guide offers a clear, nonpartisan overview of key races and ballot questions in the Nov. 3, 2026, general election. It covers major statewide contests, Florida constitutional amendments and local referendums, helping voters review their ballots before Election Day.
SFLCN does not endorse candidates or ballot measures. Voters may consider information from political parties, advocacy organizations and community groups, but they should compare those views with official election materials and make decisions based on their priorities.
Be sure to request a vote by mail ballot by October 22, research candidates and set text message reminders for upcoming elections at turbovote.org. You may mail your vote by mail ballot or deliver to an early voting location.
United States Senator
[ ] Angie Nixon DEM 11
Representative in Congress, District 20
[ ] Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Representative in Congress, District 22
[ ] Pia Dandiya
Representative in Congress, District 24
[ ] Oliver G. Gilbert III
Representative in Congress, District 25
[ ] Jared Moskowitz
Representative in Congress, District 26
[ ] Nicole Locklin
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
[ ] David Jolly DEM 31/ Gwen Graham
Attorney General
[ ] Jose Javier Rodriguez DEM 41
Chief Financial Officer
[ ] Annette Taddeo DEM 43
Commissioner of Agriculture
[ ] Joey Mendoza
State Representative, District 103
Imtiaz Mohammad Republican Party
State Representative, District 103
Robin Bartleman Democratic Party
State Senator, District 30
[ ] Lauren Book
State Senator, District 32
[ ] Rosalind Osgood
State Representative, District 100
[ ] Michael Terrence Ferguson
State Representative, District 101
[ ] Todd Delmay
State Representative, District 102
[ ] Mike Friend
State Representative, District 103
[ ] Robin Bartleman
Justice of the Supreme Court
-
Shall Justice Carlos G. Muñiz of the Supreme Court be retained in office?
[ ] No
District Court of Appeal
-
Shall Judge Alan Forst of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
[ ] Yes
-
Shall Judge Mark W. Klingensmith of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
[ ] Yes
-
Shall Judge Johnathan Lott of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
[ ] Yes
-
Shall Judge Shannon K. Shaw of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
[ ] Yes
-
Shall Judge Caroline Cahill of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
[ ] Yes
Circuit Judge, 17th Judicial Circuit Group 52
[ ] Tamar Hamilton
County Commissioner, District 5
[ ] Vicki L. Lopez 90
School Board Member, District 6
[ ] Adam Cervera
No. 1 Constitutional Amendment
-
Budget Stabilization Fund
[ ] No
No. 2 Constitutional Amendment
-
Exemption of Tangible Personal Property on Agricultural Land from Taxation
[ ] Yes
No. 3 Constitutional Amendment
-
Increased Homestead Exemption; Lower Cap on Increases in Non-Homestead Property Assessments
[ ] No
Broward County, Question 1
-
FOR THE 0.25 CENT TAX
[ ] Yes
Broward County, Question 2
[ ] YES
Broward County, Question 3
[ ] YES
School Board, Question 1
[ ] YES – For the one-mill property tax levy