Broward County Voter Guide 2026 for Caribbean-American Voters

BROWARD COUNTY – South Florida Caribbean News’ Broward County Voter Guide offers a clear, nonpartisan overview of key races and ballot questions in the Nov. 3, 2026, general election. It covers major statewide contests, Florida constitutional amendments and local referendums, helping voters review their ballots before Election Day.

SFLCN does not endorse candidates or ballot measures. Voters may consider information from political parties, advocacy organizations and community groups, but they should compare those views with official election materials and make decisions based on their priorities.

Be sure to request a vote by mail ballot by October 22, research candidates and set text message reminders for upcoming elections at turbovote.org. You may mail your vote by mail ballot or deliver to an early voting location.

United States Senator

[ ] Angie Nixon DEM 11

Representative in Congress, District 20

[ ] Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Representative in Congress, District 22

[ ] Pia Dandiya

Representative in Congress, District 24

[ ] Oliver G. Gilbert III

Representative in Congress, District 25

[ ] Jared Moskowitz

Representative in Congress, District 26

[ ] Nicole Locklin

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

[ ] David Jolly DEM 31/ Gwen Graham

Attorney General

[ ] Jose Javier Rodriguez DEM 41

Chief Financial Officer

[ ] Annette Taddeo DEM 43

Commissioner of Agriculture

[ ] Joey Mendoza

State Representative, District 103

Imtiaz Mohammad Republican Party

State Representative, District 103

Robin Bartleman Democratic Party

State Senator, District 30

[ ] Lauren Book

State Senator, District 32

[ ] Rosalind Osgood

State Representative, District 100

[ ] Michael Terrence Ferguson

State Representative, District 101

[ ] Todd Delmay

State Representative, District 102

[ ] Mike Friend

State Representative, District 103

[ ] Robin Bartleman

Justice of the Supreme Court

Shall Justice Carlos G. Muñiz of the Supreme Court be retained in office?

[ ] No

District Court of Appeal

Shall Judge Alan Forst of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?

[ ] Yes

Shall Judge Mark W. Klingensmith of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?

[ ] Yes

Shall Judge Johnathan Lott of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?

[ ] Yes

Shall Judge Shannon K. Shaw of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?

[ ] Yes

Shall Judge Caroline Cahill of the 4th District Court of Appeal be retained in office?

[ ] Yes

Circuit Judge, 17th Judicial Circuit Group 52

[ ] Tamar Hamilton

County Commissioner, District 5

[ ] Vicki L. Lopez 90

School Board Member, District 6

[ ] Adam Cervera

No. 1 Constitutional Amendment

Budget Stabilization Fund

[ ] No

No. 2 Constitutional Amendment

Exemption of Tangible Personal Property on Agricultural Land from Taxation

[ ] Yes

No. 3 Constitutional Amendment

Increased Homestead Exemption; Lower Cap on Increases in Non-Homestead Property Assessments

[ ] No

Broward County, Question 1

FOR THE 0.25 CENT TAX

[ ] Yes

Broward County, Question 2

[ ] YES

Broward County, Question 3

[ ] YES

School Board, Question 1

[ ] YES – For the one-mill property tax levy