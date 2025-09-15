Kingston, Jamaica — Steely and Clevie, titans of digital dancehall, were the toast of the Grammy Certificate Ceremony. This took place here September 13 at the Audi Showroom. This year marks the 40th anniversary of that duo formally becoming a team.

Back 2 Da Future Music Limited, a London-based company, organized the event. It also acknowledged the contributions of artists, producers, musicians, and studio engineers to Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated albums.

Steely (who died in September, 2009) and Clevie were presented with gold discs for producing Dawn Penn’s hit single, You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No), which was released in 1994. Additionally, they were recognized for Sean Paul and Sasha’s I’m Still in Love With You, which came out in 2002.

Steely’s family also received certificates for his playing keyboards on and producing songs for Grammy-winning albums by Sean Paul (Dutty Rock), Beenie Man (Art & Life), Bunny Wailer (Crucial! Roots Classics), and Shabba Ranks’ X-tra Naked and As Raw As Ever.

Grammy Awards

Clevie won Grammy awards for playing drums and producing songs. He worked with Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Bunny Wailer, and Shabba Ranks. He received certificates for playing on Grammy-nominated albums by Buju Banton (Upside Down and Friends For Life), Barrington Levy (Acousticalevy), Jimmy Cliff (Black Magic and Breakout), Wayne Wonder (No Holding Back), Beenie Man (The Doctor), Yellowman (Freedom of Speech) and Judy Mowatt (Working Wonders).

Grammy Certificates Recipients

There were approximately 27 recipients of Grammy certificates. These are sanctioned by the Recording Academy, organizers of the annual Grammy Awards.

Awardees included saxophonist Dean Fraser, vocal quartet TOK, keyboardist/guitarist Paul Crosdale of The Firehouse Crew, drummer Squiddly Cole, keyboardist Dennis Fearon, singers Romain Virgo, Chevelle Franklyn, Heather Cummings, producers Christopher Birch, Computer Paul and Lloyd Kevin “John John” James.

Kennedy Mensah, a London-born former journalist of Ghanaian heritage, started Back 2 Da Future Music Limited 20 years ago. A publishing company, it represents mainly dancehall-reggae figures in Jamaica and the United Kingdom.