MIAMI – South Florida People of Color (SFPoC), a nonprofit dedicated to fostering equity, healing, and inclusivity across the region, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special fundraising reception on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at the Black Archives – Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown (819 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33136). For tickets, visit: bit.ly/SFPOC10.

Themed “We All Matter – E Pluribus Unum (Out of Many, One),” this special evening will honor great leaders. It will celebrate the impact of SFPoC’s work. The event will also raise important funds to grow programs. These programs help communities through connection, dialogue, and change.

Fundraising Reception Evening Highlights

Honoring Community Leaders

State Senator Shevrin Jones – Award for Political Leadership

Mike Allen, Barry University – Francie Peake Educational Partner Award

Chana Budgazad Sheldon, MOCA North Miami – Visionary Arts & Media Award

Entertainment: Live music by Kizie the Violist and DJ ReRe

Culinary Experience: Hors d’oeuvres, grazing stations, cocktails, and open bar

Program Features: Award presentations, video showcase, uplifting storytelling moments

Networking: Connect with changemakers, leaders, and allies working to build a more just and inclusive South Florida.

Why This Celebration Matters Now

At a time when division, inequity, and polarization are impacting communities nationwide, SFPoC’s mission of creating spaces for open dialogue, historical awareness, and collective healing is more vital than ever. By fostering authentic connections, SFPoC serves as a catalyst for understanding and systemic progress.

“For ten years, South Florida People of Color has been at the heart of community transformation,” said Roni Bennett, Co-Founder and Executive Director of SFPoC. “This celebration is not just about honoring what we’ve achieved — it’s a call to keep building a future where fairness, equity, and belonging are lived realities for all.”

SFPoC’s Signature Programs

Awkward Dinners™ – Courageous conversations on race, identity, and equity

– Courageous conversations on race, identity, and equity Unity360 Dialogues & Film Series – Inclusive discussions exploring race, gender, and culture

– Inclusive discussions exploring race, gender, and culture Redline Historical Bus Tours – Guided explorations of systemic inequities rooted in history

– Guided explorations of systemic inequities rooted in history Unity360 Institute – Customized workplace equity and leadership training

Why Attend?

Every ticket directly supports SFPoC’s mission to cultivate spaces where:

Voices from diverse communities are acknowledged, respected, and amplified

Emerging leaders are nurtured with mentorship and tools for impact

History, art, and dialogue inspire transformation

South Florida thrives as a community grounded in fairness, healing, and collective belonging

Meet Roni Bennett

For nearly a decade, Roni Bennett has been creating spaces where South Floridians can have honest conversations about race and equity.

Roni is the Co-founder and Executive Director of South Florida People of Color (SFPoC). She has transformed a grassroots effort into a regional movement. This movement is known for its Awkward Dinner™ series, Unity360 Dialogues, and cultural programs.

As SFPoC marks its 10th anniversary, Bennett spoke with South Florida Caribbean News about the impact of the work and what’s ahead.

Q: Looking back over the past decade, what do you consider to be the most meaningful impact that South Florida People of Color (SFPoC) has had on the community?

A: Over the past decade, SFPoC’s most significant impact has been creating brave spaces for honest dialogue—spaces where people from diverse backgrounds can come together, listen, be heard, and begin to heal. We’ve helped spark conversations that were once considered too uncomfortable or difficult. This has inspired participants to unlearn biases and move toward real understanding and systemic change. By empowering individuals and organizations to confront inequity with compassion, we’ve planted seeds of belonging and unity across South Florida.

Q: The theme for your 10th Anniversary is “We All Matter – E Pluribus Unum (Out of Many, One).” Can you explain why this theme was selected. Plus, the message you hope it conveys in today’s social and political climate?

A: We chose “We All Matter – E Pluribus Unum” because true progress happens only when every voice is acknowledged and valued. In a world marked by growing division, our theme is both a celebration and a call to action. We aim to come together and honor our differences to build something greater in unity. We want to remind our community that out of our diversity, we can create a South Florida—and a country—where belonging is not just an aspiration, but a reality.

Q: This milestone reception honors leaders in politics, education, and the arts. How do these honorees reflect the values and mission of SFPoC? Programs like Awkward Dinners™ and the Redline Historical Bus Tours have earned recognition for their role in sparking dialogue and raising awareness.

A: Our honorees are visionaries who live the values of equity, courage, and inclusivity every day. Whether advocating for just policies, innovating in education, or breaking barriers through the arts, they embody the spirit of SFPoC. They lift unheard voices, challenge systemic inequities, and build bridges across communities. Honoring these leaders affirms our belief that transformation happens at the intersection of leadership, education, and creativity.

Q: How will the funds raised at this celebration help expand or strengthen these initiatives? With polarization and inequities still impacting communities across the country, how does SFPoC plan to lead over the next ten years toward a more inclusive South Florida?

A: Funds raised will directly support the growth and accessibility of our flagship programs. This will allow us to host more dialogues and bring our bus tours to new neighborhoods. We will also partner with organizations that want to create change from within. Over the next decade, we’ll continue to innovate and expand our reach. Moreover, we’ll deepen our commitment to healing and equity. We’re investing in leadership development, creating new educational platforms, and partnering with allies. We share our vision for a South Florida where justice, fairness, and belonging are standard for everyone.

Q: Over the past ten years, is there a particular moment or story from SFPoC’s journey that has resonated with you the most?

A: There are so many, but one that stands out is from an Awkward Dinner where a participant—who had never before spoken openly about race—shared a deeply personal story. The honesty in the room transformed not only her perspective but that of everyone present. Moments like these, where vulnerability becomes strength and strangers become allies, encapsulate what SFPoC is all about: humanizing differences and nurturing collective healing.

Q: If you could sum up in one word the feeling or energy you want guests to leave with from the 10th Anniversary reception, what would it be—and why?

A: Empowered. We want every guest to feel enlivened—not just inspired, but motivated to become agents of change in their own spheres. Our greatest hope is that everyone leaves knowing they belong, their story matters, and together, we can—and will—build a more just and inclusive community.

Q: What are you most excited about during the celebration—whether it’s seeing the community come together, enjoying the entertainment, or something else entirely?

A: We’re most excited to experience the joy that comes from unity. Watching a diverse cross-section of South Florida come together not just to celebrate but to recommit to the work ahead. Seeing new connections form, old friends reuniting, and hearing the stories of impact—these moments affirm why we do what we do.

Q: How has SFPoC adapted its programs and approach over the years to meet the changing needs of South Florida’s diverse communities?

A: Listening has always been at the heart of our approach. As communities have evolved, so have our programs. We expanded to address pressing issues of gender, immigration, and intersectional identity. We utilize digital platforms to reach broader audiences. This helps refine our training services enabling organizations to lead inclusively from within. Our adaptability ensures we’re both relevant and responsive to the shifting needs of those we serve.

Q: Looking ahead, what role do you hope SFPoC will have in inspiring other organizations and leaders to promote inclusion and equity, both locally and nationally?

A: We hope SFPoC will continue to be a model for courageous leadership and authentic community building. We strive to show what’s possible when organizations prioritize dialogue, healing, and systemic transformation. By sharing our successes, challenges, and lessons learned, we aim to inspire others to create their own spaces for belonging. We want to advance equity wherever they are. Our vision extends beyond South Florida—a ripple effect of inclusion that reaches across regions and organizations.