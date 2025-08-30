Golf Event Insights from Urban Golf Weekend’s Co-Founder Wood Remy

MIAMI – Q&A with Urban Golf Weekend Co-Founder Wood Remy:

Q: As a Haitian entrepreneur and Co-Founder of Urban Golf Weekend, how has your cultural background influenced your approach to creating inclusive spaces in golf and beyond?

Growing up in a traditional Haitian household, golf wasn’t really on my radar—I was more into football and basketball. Clifton Addison, Founder of UGW, introduced me to the game. He showed me what it could mean beyond just playing. Once I saw the doors open—for networking, building meaningful relationships, and community—I wanted to share that with my friends. I also wanted others in the Haitian and Black communities who had never considered golf as an option to see its potential.

That’s where my Haitian culture has an impact: L’Union Fait La Force—we are stronger together. I believe in the power of unity and visibility. Urban Golf Weekend is about creating a space where people genuinely feel they belong.

Q: Brainstorm Miami is committed to addressing socioeconomic issues through collaboration and strategic partnerships. How does your nonprofit’s mission align with the vision of Urban Golf Weekend?

Brainstorm Miami was founded on the belief that collaboration and strategic partnerships are key to addressing real socioeconomic challenges—whether that’s through education, financial literacy, mental health, or creating opportunities for young people.

That connects directly with Urban Golf Weekend’s vision. UGW isn’t just a golf event—it’s a platform that brings people together, builds networks, and reinvests in the community. Together, Brainstorm Miami and UGW work to make sure golf becomes a vehicle for growth. They support HBCU golf programs, youth initiatives, and create spaces where people can connect, learn, and thrive.

Q: Urban Golf Weekend has quickly become a national hub for golf, networking, and culture. What motivated you to combine these elements, and what impact do you hope to make on the community?

I give full credit for the vision of Urban Golf Weekend to Clifton—he came up with the concept and invited me in to help build it out. I immediately bought into the idea, and from that moment, as we sat on my couch brainstorming together, we worked tirelessly to bring it to life. To see the growth from year one to just our third year has been incredible. UGW’s reach expanding globally is something remarkable.

What motivated us was the chance to create something bigger than golf itself. In this ecosystem, people in our community can learn from one another, do business together, and encourage each other’s growth. By blending golf, networking, and culture, our impact goes beyond the course. We’re building a movement that strengthens connections and creates lasting opportunities.

Brainstorm Miami

Q: Representation and access are key to both UGW and Brainstorm Miami. What obstacles do you see for people of color in golf and professional settings, and how are your initiatives working to remove them?

I think one of the biggest obstacles for people of color in both golf and professional spaces is really access. Whether that’s financial literacy, mental health support, or just having the right tools to succeed, those areas are often overlooked. This makes the path harder.

That’s why with Brainstorm Miami and Urban Golf Weekend, we’re intentional about creating those spaces. Earlier this year, we hosted a men’s golf retreat in Dubai. We focused on building generational wealth, fostering genuine connections, and having open conversations about mental health. For me, that’s what it’s all about. We use golf as the platform, but make sure our community walks away with resources, confidence, and connections that last.

Q: Looking to the future, how do you see Urban Golf Weekend and Brainstorm Miami collaborating to create lasting opportunities for youth, HBCUs, and underserved communities?

Looking ahead, I see Urban Golf Weekend and Brainstorm Miami continuing to grow together. UGW creates the platform that brings people in. Brainstorm Miami makes sure that momentum turns into real opportunities for youth, HBCUs, and underserved communities. For us, it’s about creating a pipeline. This is where a young person can get introduced to golf and see doors open in school, business, or even at the professional level. To my knowledge, there isn’t a Haitian professional golfer right now, and if UGW can be the spark that helps create that one day, that would be something really special.