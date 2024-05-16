Celebrate International Museum Day at MOCA North Miami (May 18)

NORTH MIAMI – Celebrate International Museum Day at MOCA North Miami on Saturday, May 18. Manuel Mathieu’s first major, solo presentation, World Discovered Under Other Skies and Dwelling on the Invisible brings together new works alongside his signature visual oeuvre in a compelling examination of the long-lasting repercussions of the Haitian Revolution and the country’s quest for self-determination. On view through October 2024, the paired exhibitions are a riveting demonstration of the interplay between an artist’s chronicles of his audience, and their own histories.

Alongside Mathieu’s presentation, the museum also invites a reinterpretation of iconic pieces from its permanent collection in a new group show, titled Collection Focus: Light Play. Organized by MOCA curator Adeze Wilford, the show brings together 9 contemporary artists—Petah Coyne, John Espinosa, R.M. Fischer, Nancy Haynes, Julian La Verdiere, Dennis Oppenheim, Joan Robey, Sarah Seager, and Jo Nigoghossian—to consider the past and present relevance of the museum’s legacy.

Bringing art works off the walls and outside, the museum is also hosting its annual Art on the Plaza and Welcome to Paradise series. These public installations can be seen on MOCA’s front plaza and in the outdoor courtyard, currently featuring works by local artists Yanira Collado and Alexandra Fields O’Neale. Both distinctive works invite the community on a journey through Miami’s rich history with the African Diaspora through symbolic, interactive monuments that represent joy, protection, migration, spirituality, and the cycles of life.

Additionally on view is Our Minds, an exhibition curated and created entirely by students from MOCA’s Teen Art Force program. This exhibition marks a significant milestone in the program’s two-decade history of nurturing young talent – for the first time, the students are exhibiting their work in the museum. This showcase of their work offers the public a glimpse into the creativity, growth, and achievements they’ve cultivated through the program.

The exhibition, on view through October 6, explores a variety of themes and emotions that are characteristic of teenage experiences, such as societal perception, self-discovery, overwhelming emotions, and experimentation. Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) is located at t70 NE 125th St, North Miami.