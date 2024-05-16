Entertainment

Celebrate International Museum Day at MOCA North Miami (May 18)

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 5 1 minute read
Celebrate International Museum Day at MOCA North Miami - Manuel Mathieu

NORTH MIAMI – Celebrate International Museum Day at MOCA North Miami on Saturday, May 18.  Manuel Mathieu’s first major, solo presentation, World Discovered Under Other Skies and Dwelling on the Invisible brings together new works alongside his signature visual oeuvre in a compelling examination of the long-lasting repercussions of the Haitian Revolution and the country’s quest for self-determination. On view through October 2024, the paired exhibitions are a riveting demonstration of the interplay between an artist’s chronicles of his audience, and their own histories.

Celebrate International Museum Day at MOCA North Miami - Manuel Mathieu
Manuel Mathieu, World Discovered Under Other Skies and Dwelling on the Invisible

Alongside Mathieu’s presentation, the museum also invites a reinterpretation of iconic pieces from its permanent collection in a new group show, titled Collection Focus: Light Play. Organized by MOCA curator Adeze Wilford, the show brings together 9 contemporary artists—Petah Coyne, John Espinosa, R.M. Fischer, Nancy Haynes, Julian La Verdiere, Dennis Oppenheim, Joan Robey, Sarah Seager, and Jo Nigoghossian—to consider the past and present relevance of the museum’s legacy.

International Museum Day at MOCA North Miami Manuel Mathieu
Manuel Mathieu – Collection Focus: Light Play.

Bringing art works off the walls and outside, the museum is also hosting its annual Art on the Plaza and Welcome to Paradise series. These public installations can be seen on MOCA’s front plaza and in the outdoor courtyard, currently featuring works by local artists Yanira Collado and Alexandra Fields O’Neale. Both distinctive works invite the community on a journey through Miami’s rich history with the African Diaspora through symbolic, interactive monuments that represent joy, protection, migration, spirituality, and the cycles of life.

Additionally on view is Our Minds, an exhibition curated and created entirely by students from MOCA’s Teen Art Force program. This exhibition marks a significant milestone in the program’s two-decade history of nurturing young talent – for the first time, the students are exhibiting their work in the museum. This showcase of their work offers the public a glimpse into the creativity, growth, and achievements they’ve cultivated through the program.

The exhibition, on view through October 6, explores a variety of themes and emotions that are characteristic of teenage experiences, such as societal perception, self-discovery, overwhelming emotions, and experimentation. Museum of Contemporary Art  (MOCA) is located at t70 NE 125th St, North Miami.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Rory StoneLove Black Dub Presents Kristine Alicia – Hand Over River

April 25, 2016

Bahamaian-American Playwright, Tarell Alvin Mccraney celebrates his birthday with performance at New World School of the Arts

October 12, 2010
Damion Nelson & Jah Silent's My Closest Friend: A Tribute to Loss

Damion Nelson & Jah Silent’s My Closest Friend: A Tribute to Loss

September 18, 2023

The Crown Prince Of Reggae – Dennis Brown

October 20, 2011
Back to top button