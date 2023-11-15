MOCA North Miami Announces Open Call for Art on the Plaza 2024

North Miami – The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) is pleased to announce an open call for South Florida-based artists to submit their work for the 2024 Art on the Plaza series. The program invites artists to activate MOCA’s Plaza with temporary public installations of site-specific art works, introducing and connecting the community with the breadth of the city’s unique and inspiring artistic hub.

Inaugurated in 2021 with a series of temporary public art installations on MOCA North Miami’s front plaza, the series provides an opportunity for local artists to engage with the Museum and its community, employing the physical outdoor space as a platform to elevate their works.

The 2023 series featured South Florida artists including Edison Peñafiel, LIZN’BOW (Liz Ferrer and Bow Ty), Sterling Rook, and will close with Chris Friday, whose work, Narcissist, goes on view November 29.

Throughout the years, MOCA has been championing the work of local artists while providing accessible opportunities for the community to participate and engage with the arts via free and public programming. This series is a continuation of that mission, offering an up-close, hands-on experience for local community members of all ages and backgrounds to witness the city’s evolving arts ecosystem.

Artists will submit a proposal for temporary public art installations spanning three to four months in duration. These submissions will be reviewed by a MOCA-appointed selection committee and selections will be announced on January 27, 2024.

This year, three artists will be selected for installations to remain on view for four months. Each selected artist will be supported by MOCA through the fabrication, installation, and programming for their project.

Across the plaza, artworks could incorporate the building’s façade, architecture, the central fountain and include free-standing elements or light-based projections. Alongside the installations, the museum will host relevant programming to coincide with each artists’ occupation of the space throughout the year.

Interested artists can submit their qualifying materials electronically through the application portal. The deadline for submission of art projects is Dec. 29, 2023 by 11:59 p.m.