Etana Headlines Culture Fest at Lallo’s in Lauderhill

by Howard Campbell

LAUDERDHILL – Lallo’s in Lauderhill is the location for the inaugural Culture Fest event which takes place August 12. The show features Etana, Bugle, Fantan Mojah, Lutan Fyah and Natural Black.

Culture Fest, which also has I Noah and Ras Fraser Jr as performers, is promoted by Reggae Date Night for which Etana is a partner.

The singer told South Florida Caribbean News that she is determined to stage an event strong on roots and culture, and what better place to do it than Lauderhill, home to thousands of Jamaicans and West Indians.

“Lauderhill is a very diverse community that has a strong population of Caribbean people. We intend to unite the community at this event, drawing all races and backgrounds together,” said Etana.

She is particularly pleased to have Bugle and Fantan Mojah on the show, especially since they have not performed in South Florida for extended periods. Natural Black from Guyana also makes a return to the region.

“The lineup is strong on roots-reggae with a hint of dancehall. It is deliberate because all the artists appeal to all age groups with a positive message and much energy,” Etana stated.

Raised in South Florida, Etana is known for hit songs such as Wrong Address, I Rise and Blessings. She is currently on a US tour with dates scheduled for California, Oregon, Arizona and Nevada in July.

Culture Fest will also showcase the Evolution Sound and CD Master sound systems.