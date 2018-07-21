Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – July 17th 2018
SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of July 17, 2018:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Song Title
|Artist
|Label
|Weeks on Chart
|#1
|#1
|Survive
|Ruffi
|Small Box Records
|10
|#4
|#2
|Jah, Jah Warrior
|Kulcha Cally
|Black Culture Ent
|9
|#3
|#3
|Burned
|Etana
|Tad’s Records
|6
|#2
|#4
|Go Freddie Go
|Freddie McGregor
|Big Ship Production
|12
|#6
|#5
|She’s A Winner
|Tom Liang
|Top Tier Records
|5
|#5
|#6
|A Man Like You
|Empress Uneek
|Working Class Music Production
|13
|#8
|#7
|Better Than The Stars
|Christopher Martin
|VP Records
|3
|NEW
|#8
|Mother’s Love
|D Y C R
|Tad’s Records
|1
|NEW
|#9
|I’m Alive
|Beres Hammond
|VP Records
|1
|#9
|#10
|Body of a Goddes
|Mitch & Dolla Coin
|Emperor Production
|16
MIKEY B TOP 10 Chart is sponsored by Emcee Promotions, Music for all occasions – call 954-274-6714 & Mikeybradio.com, Futuremovementpradio.net
Listen to Mikey B. on WAVS1170AM in South Florida and worldwide on WAVS1170.COM Tue. 3-6pm, Wed. 7 -8pm, Thur. 3 -4pm, Fri. 7-8pm, Sat. 3 -5pm, Sun. 5 -6pm.
