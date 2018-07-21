Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – July 17th 2018

By July 21, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of July 17, 2018:

Last Week This Week Song Title Artist Label Weeks on Chart
#1 #1 Survive Ruffi Small Box Records 10
#4 #2 Jah, Jah Warrior Kulcha Cally Black Culture Ent 9
#3 #3 Burned Etana Tad’s Records 6
#2 #4 Go Freddie Go Freddie McGregor Big Ship Production 12
#6 #5 She’s A Winner Tom Liang Top Tier Records 5
#5 #6 A Man Like You Empress Uneek Working Class Music Production 13
#8 #7 Better Than The Stars Christopher Martin VP Records 3
NEW #8 Mother’s Love D Y C R Tad’s Records 1
NEW #9 I’m Alive Beres Hammond VP Records 1
#9 #10 Body of a Goddes Mitch & Dolla Coin Emperor Production 16

 

