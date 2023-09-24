WASHINGTON, DC – International recording artist Ras Slick’s amazing festival season has culminated with a performance at “Jamaica Fest“. The Fest was presented by the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, DC, and the release of his vibrant new single “Your Body.”

While Ras Slick and his powerhouse band Dutty Bus Crew are heralded on festival stages for delivering pulsating and energetic performances of Reggae selections and music that spans the Caribbean and African Diaspora, the artist shines brightly on music releases. His latest effort “Your Body,” magically follows suit, serving listeners a delightful offering Afro Fusion music.

Now streaming on all digital platforms. “Your Body” boasts an infectious hook and larger-than-life verses, which Ras Slick declares are meant to be empowering.

“I want women to know their bodies are naturally beautiful and perfect,” says Ras Slick. “Everyone can love the body they have.” Known for his unique lyrical word play and distinctive voice, the versatile crooner says, “I wanted to trying something different with ‘Your Body’…..and step out of my comfort zone to see how fans enjoy the sound.”

Based on the response and growing buzz, the Afro Fusion “Your Body” is resonating with audiences, tastemakers and DJs.

Top Notch Performances at Summer Festivals

It was befitting for the top class act to perform the explosive new “Your Body” at “Jamaica Fest” which The Gleaner reported as, “an unforgettable celebration that brings the curtains down on Jamaica’s 61st independence celebrations in the Northeast United States.” Even in the rain, the seasoned performer wowed the crowd at the festive event. Jamaica Fest was sponsored by the Sandals Group, the Jamaica Tourist Board, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Giant Foods, and EMD Sales.

“Your Body” is an upbeat, feel good follow up to Ras Slick’s “One More Chance,” which was the singer’s 2021 pandemic release, citing his desire and need to return to stage. As fate has it, Ras Slick did just that.

In addition to “Jamaica Fest”, the inspiring artist reunited with Beres Hammond. He did an electrifying performance on the Baltimore leg of his “Forever Giving Thanks” Tour. Additionally, he sizzled at Linganore Winecellars “Summer Reggae Fest”. Plus, thrilled on the Pepsi Stronger Together World Music Stage at the “31st Annual Giant National Capital Barbeque Battle”. Then, shined at the Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration (Howard County, MD), among other notable stages.

As if the recent line up couldn’t get hotter, the talented act launched the inaugural “Dutty Fest”. The fest is an outdoor event celebrating the Earthstrong of the big bad Dutty Bus Crew bass man Dwayne Clunie. Ras Slick is loving the performing and music making balance. His passion for both shine in every step. The singer says “Your Body” is the perfect song to lively up listeners through the holiday season and beyond.