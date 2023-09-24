Jamaica Fest, A Cultural Exposition in the Heart of Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC – In the bustling heart of Washington, DC, the vibrant colors and pulsating rhythms of Jamaica came alive. The Jamaican Embassy, in a brilliant display of art, music, and culture, hosted the Jamaica Fest on Sunday, September 17, marking an iconic event in celebration of the island’s 61st anniversary of independence.

Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland was transformed from its usual ambiance to resonate with the lively spirit of Jamaica. As reggae beats filled the air and colorful flags swayed to the rhythm, it was evident that Jamaica Fest was not just another event on the calendar, it was a grand display of the Jamaican ethos.

Drawing hundreds from the district-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) metro region. The event saw Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica converge to celebrate and remember their roots.

The Plaza morphed into a sprawling market, with over 30 booths, each echoing the essence of the island. On display were intricate art and craft pieces, while tantalizing aromas led to stalls serving mouthwatering Jamaican dishes.

Jamaica Fest Sponsors

Major sponsors, including the Sandals Group, the Jamaica Tourist Board, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport. In addition, Giant Foods, and EMD Sales lent their support, underlining the magnitude and significance of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Jamaica Ms. Lishann Salmon, explained the deeper intent behind the fest. “JAMAICA Fest is more than a celebration: it’s a beacon promoting Jamaica as the ultimate tourist destination,” she remarked.

Representatives from the tourism sector were in full attendance, eager to share the wonders of the island and entice visitors with attractive packages.

But more than just a promotional event, the fest bore a profound sense of purpose. The mission-driven initiative was set on supporting the less privileged in Jamaica. The joy, laughter, and festivities of the day would transcend boundaries, as proceeds from the fest would be directed to select charitable organizations in Jamaica, handpicked by the Embassy.

As the sun set on Veterans Plaza, the beats grew louder, the dances wilder, and the spirit of Jamaica Fest unfaltering. It was a day when Washington, DC, tasted the culture of Jamaica, strengthening bonds and fostering connections. It was a day when the Jamaican community showcased its heritage. Reminding everyone of the island’s rich legacy and its promising future.

Entertainment

Patrons were entertained by Jamaica’s two-time festival winner Roy Rayon. Ray gave a commanding performance and was well received by the audience.

He was supported by Ras Slick and the DBC Crew. Plus, the Sarge Band, DJ GNice, Jason Frass, and Maverick among others.

Scenes From Jamaica Fest