Entertainment

Jamaica Fest, A Cultural Exposition in the Heart of Washington, DC

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News13 mins ago
0 4 2 minutes read
Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaica in a celebratory mood at Jamaica Fest in Washington, DC
Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaica in a celebratory mood at Jamaica Fest - Photo Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – In the bustling heart of Washington, DC, the vibrant colors and pulsating rhythms of Jamaica came alive. The Jamaican Embassy, in a brilliant display of art, music, and culture, hosted the Jamaica Fest on Sunday, September 17, marking an iconic event in celebration of the island’s 61st anniversary of independence.

Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland was transformed from its usual ambiance to resonate with the lively spirit of Jamaica. As reggae beats filled the air and colorful flags swayed to the rhythm, it was evident that Jamaica Fest was not just another event on the calendar, it was a grand display of the Jamaican ethos.

Drawing hundreds from the district-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) metro region. The event saw Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica converge to celebrate and remember their roots.

Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaica in a celebratory mood at Jamaica Fest in Washington, DC
Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaica in a celebratory mood at Jamaica Fest – Photo Derrick Scott

The Plaza morphed into a sprawling market, with over 30 booths, each echoing the essence of the island. On display were intricate art and craft pieces, while tantalizing aromas led to stalls serving mouthwatering Jamaican dishes.

Jamaica Fest Sponsors

Major sponsors, including the Sandals Group, the Jamaica Tourist Board, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport. In addition, Giant Foods, and EMD Sales lent their support, underlining the magnitude and significance of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Jamaica Ms. Lishann Salmon, explained the deeper intent behind the fest. “JAMAICA Fest is more than a celebration: it’s a beacon promoting Jamaica as the ultimate tourist destination,” she remarked.

Representatives from the tourism sector were in full attendance, eager to share the wonders of the island and entice visitors with attractive packages.

Sandals represent at Jamaica Fest in Washington, DC
Sandals sales and promotion team pose for our camera at their boot at Jamaica fest at Veterans Plaza downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. -Photo Derrick Scott.

But more than just a promotional event, the fest bore a profound sense of purpose. The mission-driven initiative was set on supporting the less privileged in Jamaica. The joy, laughter, and festivities of the day would transcend boundaries, as proceeds from the fest would be directed to select charitable organizations in Jamaica, handpicked by the Embassy.

As the sun set on Veterans Plaza, the beats grew louder, the dances wilder, and the spirit of Jamaica Fest unfaltering. It was a day when Washington, DC, tasted the culture of Jamaica, strengthening bonds and fostering connections. It was a day when the Jamaican community showcased its heritage. Reminding everyone of the island’s rich legacy and its promising future.

Entertainment

Roy Rayon at Jamaica Fest in Washington, DC
Roy Rayon delivers a commanding performance at Jamaica Fest. – Photo Derrick Scott

Patrons were entertained by Jamaica’s two-time festival winner Roy Rayon. Ray gave a commanding performance and was well received by the audience.

He was supported by Ras Slick and the DBC Crew. Plus, the Sarge Band, DJ GNice, Jason Frass, and Maverick among others.

Scenes From Jamaica Fest

 

Jamaica Fest 2023 in Washington, DC
Mrs. Laurie-Anne Sayles Jamaica American and first black woman to be elected Councilmember At-Lage in the Montgomery County Council center share a light moment with from left Minister- Counsellor at the Embassy of Jamaica MS Alicia Taylor Montgomery County Council member Mrs. Kate Stewart and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Jamaica Ms. Lishann Salmon after visiting the embassy of Jamaica booth at Jamaica Fest at Veterans Plaza downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. Photo Derrick Scott.

 

Ambassador Marks at Jamaica Fest
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks place her order from a jerk chicken vendor at Jamaica Fest – Photo Derrick Scott

 

Members of Staff at the embassy of Jamaica along with Kirk Wright Jamaica Tourist Board business development officer for northeast USA Melissa Baker Makeda Reynolda Attilah Beckford and Georgette Smith showing off their dance moves at Jamaica Fest
Members of Staff at the embassy of Jamaica along with Kirk Wright Jamaica Tourist Board business development officer for northeast USA Melissa Baker Makeda Reynolda Attilah Beckford and Georgette Smith showing off their dance moves at Jamaica Fest. – Photo Derrick Scott

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News13 mins ago
0 4 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Fusion Heats Up with The 2021 Summer Series On-Location with host DJ Dlife

Fusion Heats Up with The 2021 Summer Series On-Location

June 11, 2021
Jah Cure to Release Single "Marijuana" Featuring Damian 'Junior Gong' Marley

Jah Cure to Release Single “Marijuana” Featuring Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley

April 9, 2019
Tamarac Celebrates Juneteenth With a Story Time Extravaganza

Tamarac Celebrates Juneteenth With a Story Time Extravaganza

June 16, 2021

Soca Meets Reggae For Dance Party On Plaza of South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center For Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago Independence Celebration

August 4, 2014
Back to top button