Host of Activities Planned for Little Haiti Book Festival – May 5th

MIAMI – The Miami Book Fair is partnering with Sosyete Koukouy of Miami, Inc., to present the Little Haiti Book Festival on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

This book festival—a vibrant cultural exposure to writers, booksellers, performers, and more—is part of Miami Book Fair’s ReadCaribbean programming.

The Little Haiti Book Festival will feature authors from Haiti and the Haitian diaspora, literary panels and craft talks, workshops for writers, hands-on activities for children, dance workshops, poetry dance and music performances, and more.

The Little Haiti Book Festival, which is free and open to the public, will take place on at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59 Ter. Miami, and at Libreri Mapou, 5919 NE 2nd Ave, Miami.

FILM SCREENING

PORT-AU-PRINCE, MY UNIQUE AND ONLY LOVE. A film screening of Georges Corvington: Port-au-Prince, my Unique and Only love will be followed by a Q&A with Haitian filmmaker Arnold Antonin. (Auditorium, 11 a.m.)

WORKSHOPS

ON THE PAGE AND ON THE STAGE. Workshop with seasoned storyteller Lucrece Louisdhon-Louinis and well-established writer Fabienne Josaphat . (Community Room, 11 a.m.)

Workshop with seasoned storyteller and well-established writer . (Community Room, 11 a.m.) WORD WORKSHOP FOR TEENS. Writer and journalist Ebonie Ledbetter leads a writing workshop for teenagers on the complex issues of identity and belonging. (Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance, 1:30 p.m.)

Writer and journalist leads a writing workshop for teenagers on the complex issues of identity and belonging. (Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance, 1:30 p.m.) Writing for children? Learn children’s publishing tips FROM THE INSIDERS of EducaVision . (Community Room, 2 p.m.)

of . (Community Room, 2 p.m.) READING TOOLBOX FOR PARENTS Lucrece Louisdhon-Louinis , an expert in literacy teach parents how to engage in a routine of book sharing with their children. (Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance, 3:00 p.m.)

, an expert in literacy teach parents how to engage in a routine of book sharing with their children. (Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance, 3:00 p.m.) GETTING THROUGH THE GATES. Ready to publish? Come meet prestigious literary agent Melissa Danaczko. (Community Room, 3:30 p.m.)

PANELS

A PROVERBIAL EDUCATION. Panel presentation with Pierre-André Pierre, Max Manigat, and Emeline Alexis Schulz. (Auditorium, 1 p.m.)

PERSPECTIVES ON VAUDOU RELIGION IN HAITI. Panel presentation with Jean Fils-Aimé , Jean-Claude Exulien , and Leonie Hermantin . (Auditorium, 2:30 p.m.)

Panel presentation with , , and . (Auditorium, 2:30 p.m.) CALL TO ACTION: RESTAVÈK! CHILD SLAVERY IN HAITI. Panel discussion with Claudy Delne, Goldsmith Dorval, and Gepsie Metellus. (Auditorium, 4:00 p.m.)

ACTIVITIES FOR CHILDREN

There will be ART! Visit the KIDS ART-MAKING STUDIO all day for hands-on activities connecting literature to arts and craft with GOGO MOAD (Art-Making Studio, all day).

all day for hands-on activities connecting literature to arts and craft with (Art-Making Studio, all day). BOOKS FOR FREE! Courtesy of Miami Book Fair and The Children’s Trust’s Read to Learn Books for Free program. (Courtyard, all day)

Courtesy of Miami Book Fair and The Children’s Trust’s Read to Learn Books for Free program. (Courtyard, all day) STORYTELLING . Award-winning writer Edwidge Danticat reads from My Mommy Medicine. (Art-Making Studio, 12 p.m.)

. Award-winning writer reads from My Mommy Medicine. (Art-Making Studio, 12 p.m.) STORYTELLING. Cancer survivor Tamara B. Rodriguez reads from Hair to the Queen! (Art-Making Studio, 12:30 p.m.)

Cancer survivor reads from Hair to the Queen! (Art-Making Studio, 12:30 p.m.) DANCE AND DRUMMING WORKSHOP with Yanui , founder and choreographer of Tradisyon Lakou Lakay. (Art-Making Studio, 1:30 p.m.)

with , founder and choreographer of Tradisyon Lakou Lakay. (Art-Making Studio, 1:30 p.m.) DANCE AND DRUMMING WORKSHOP with Inez Barlatier , a singer-songwriter, rhythm guitarist, recording artist, percussionist, folkloric dancer, actress and hand-drum instructor. (Art-Making Studio, 3 p.m.)

with , a singer-songwriter, rhythm guitarist, recording artist, percussionist, folkloric dancer, actress and hand-drum instructor. (Art-Making Studio, 3 p.m.) STORYTELLING. Stichiz, author of Tu Es Belle: You Are Beautiful: Abby’s Great Day, is a radio personality, an international award-winning entertainer, an artist on the rise, and a community champion. (Art-Making Studio, 4:30 p.m.)

Stichiz, author of Tu Es Belle: You Are Beautiful: Abby’s Great Day, is a radio personality, an international award-winning entertainer, an artist on the rise, and a community champion. (Art-Making Studio, 4:30 p.m.) STORYTELLING. Marie Ketsia’s books include Beauty Walks in Nature (2010), Songs from a Tower (2009), Keeper of the Sky (2007), One More Daughter, America (2006), Daughter of the House (2005), A Fish Called Tanga (2003), and I’ll Fly Away (1999). (Art-Making Studio, 5:00 p.m.)

IN THE COURTYARD

THE RHYTHM FACTORY. Sing-a-long, move and groove with Michael Gil . (Courtyard, 12 p.m.)

Sing-a-long, move and groove with . (Courtyard, 12 p.m.) DANCE PERFORMANCE with Inez Barlatier , a singer-songwriter, rhythm guitarist, recording artist, percussionist, folkloric dancer, actress and hand-drum instructor. (Courtyard, 12:30 p.m.)

with , a singer-songwriter, rhythm guitarist, recording artist, percussionist, folkloric dancer, actress and hand-drum instructor. (Courtyard, 12:30 p.m.) POETIC LAKAY with Mecca Grimo Marcelin: Poetry, drumming and positive hip-hop with youth breakdancers. (Courtyard, 2:30 p.m.)

with Mecca Grimo Marcelin: Poetry, drumming and positive hip-hop with youth breakdancers. (Courtyard, 2:30 p.m.) LETTERPRESS PRINTING DEMOS with Tom Virgin . (Courtyard, all day)

CONCLUDING EVENT

RARA LAKAY. Enjoy a live percussion-based performance by Rara Lakay as you embrace Haitian literary life and culture. (Courtyard, 5:30 p.m.)