The Grand Finale for Caribbean American Heritage Month

“Feel the Spirit and Vibes of the Caribbean” at Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival

PEMBROKE PINES – As Caribbean American Heritage Month comes to a close, come and “Feel the Spirit and Vibes of the Caribbean” at The Grand Finale Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival on June 30, 2018 at the Campus/Hall/Pavilion, Holy Sacrament, 2801 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines.

A Great Event for Everyone!! A True Caribbean Experience!!

Join CAHMUSA for a fantastic indoor/outdoor staging of vendors, exhibitors, Island and Latin Food Pavilions, Health Station, Wellness and Arts & Crafts.

Entertainment includes Island Music with Ska, Reggae, Soca, R & B, and Latin Music. There will be live performances for artistes General Stan Brown, Tropical Vibes Steel Pan, Ian Sweetness, Roger George, Novel T, Hal “Reggae man” Anthony, Kate Vargas, Michael Schloss and D.J. Mark Swaby.

Meet Beauty Queens from various countries, play a game of dominoes, take your keepsake pictures at the Jamaica Tourist Board Photo Wall-Images of Jamaica. Stay healthy and get free your blood pressure & glucose tested, bring the kids and enjoy interactive family activities at the Kids Fun Zone.

Tickets for adults are $10 per person (more at the door), kids under 12 are free. Tickets, vendor information and exhibitor spaces are available here.

Over the 9 years, CAHMUSA have added new and exciting elements to this event and to all events that we produce in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month. “We are pleased to be able to bring this event to Pembroke Pines and surrounding communities”, says Elizabeth Burns.

This year we are delighted to launch the Advanced Legacy Foundation for the purpose of giving back to the community. The goal is to help one child at a time and strive to give a helping hand to benefit One Island at a time.

CAHMUSA supporters include GRACE Foods USA, JetBlue, BRAVO Supermarket-Flamingo Road, Jamaica Tourist Board and South Florida Caribbean News just to name a few.