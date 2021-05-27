Julian Marley Leads Reggae Vaccine Compilation

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – The son of Bob Marley, Julian Marley, headlines the new Reggae Vaccine Compilation, an album featuring various Reggae artistes. The album also features Bounty Killa, Anthony B, Gyptian, Jah Vinci, Africa’s Shatta Wale, Wayne Wonder, Ed and Jethro Sheeran. Plus, Mojo Morgan from Morgan Heritage. Sean “Contractor” Edwards” out of Jamaica is the Executive Producer of the Reggae Vaccine Compilation.

Julian Marley leads the album with a love song entitled “So High”. Julian says it is great to be working with Contractor’s Music Marketing and describes the headliner song “So High” as a wicked acoustic rhythm produced by Richard Roach. He says “It’s like a love song on clouds with the guitar as the clouds and we are floating on the clouds with the melody and the lyrics.”

The Marley Brand

On his recent tour, the song “So High” was performed and well received by fans. Sean “Contractor” Edwards reveals that it was certainly a strategic and logical move for Julian Marley to own the headliner for the album, as the Marley name is the biggest brand name in Reggae Music and continues to be one of the biggest known brands in the world.

He says, “Music from the Marley’s represents healing which is needed in these times of the pandemic. Which is also being reflected in increased sales of music from the Marley’s . This is the Reggae Vaccine and it is for helping to heal people in the pandemic.”

Edwards goes on to emphasize that you need a Marley to heal the people who are in emotional crisis in these times. Sean recalls meeting Julian Marley for the first time in London. As a result, the impact that his performance and personal interactions had on him, which blossomed into a friendship.

He describes him as a multi-talented artist, not only vocally but instrumentally. He knew from then that he wanted to work with him. So, when the opportunity presented itself, it was an easy call, and expects a great impact from this album.

The Reggae Vaccine Compilation Album is now available on all digital platforms.