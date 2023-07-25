Ambassador of Jamaica to the U.S. Audrey Marks’ 61st Independence Message

WASHINGTON, DC – Her Excellency Audrey Marks Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States of America delivers 61st Independence Message.

Fellow Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaica,

I am pleased to extend warm greetings, as we commemorate the 61st Anniversary of Independence of our beloved homeland, Jamaica.

It is indeed essential to reflect on the importance of this milestone. We are the architects of our fortune, and last year, in keeping with the theme for our Diamond Jubilee, we collectively decided to re-ignite our nation for greatness. Today, we have much for which to be thankful.

As a nation, we have achieved steady progress, surpassing economic forecasts and social benchmarks. Financial barometers, such as our debt-to-GDP ratio and unemployment rate are at historic lows of 78% and 6% respectively, paving the way for enduring financial stability and sustainable growth. It is the indomitable determination of our people that has propelled us towards these goals.

We are renowned for our heritage, culture, and prowess in sports. Our athleticism and resilience as a people are exemplified by the Reggae Girlz’s qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the fight put up by our Reggae Boyz in the recently concluded Gold Cup.

Today, as we pay homage to our ancestors for their invaluable contributions in securing independence, let us celebrate all our accomplishments in the areas of sports, music, art, academia, and politics.

I express my deepest gratitude to the Jamaican diaspora, whose ceaseless contributions have enhanced our nation’s progress. Through initiatives in business, health and education, and generous donations of time and resources, our diaspora has significantly enriched Jamaican communities, leaving a lasting impact that will resonate far into the future.

As Bob Marley so eloquently proclaimed, “Live for yourself, you will live in vain. Live for others, you will live again.” The indispensable partnership of the diaspora, driven by their deep affection for Jamaica, has left an indelible mark on countless lives. Let us remain steadfast in our mission to shape a prosperous nation, fully aware that our collective endeavors will bring us closer to this goal.

May this 61st Anniversary of Independence be a moment of joy and celebration for all Jamaicans, as well as for those who hold our nation dear and support us. Together, let us continue to hold our flag high and nurture the virtues that define Jamaica, as we strive for excellence in all we do.

Happy Independence!