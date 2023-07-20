ROOTS – A Jamaica 61 Independence Celebration Event

FORT LAUDERDALE – Campion College Dance Society presents ROOTS – A Dance Production to be held at The Parker, 707 NE 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale on August 5th, 2023 @ 8 p.m. and August 6th, 2023 @ 7 p.m.

Jamaica celebrates 61 years of independence on August 6th, 2023. In keeping with the theme “Proud and Strong,” talented students from Campion College, a high school in Kingston, Jamaica, will be staging their internationally acclaimed dance production ROOTS at the Parker Playhouse in Downtown, Fort Lauderdale.

Endorsement

Endorsed by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports in Jamaica as one of the official events of the 61st independence celebration, and under the distinguished patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair, the performance features the 35-member Campion College Dance Society, one of Jamaica’s leading high school dance troupes.

Additionally, the performances will be presented as a part of the Broward Center’s Arts for Action: Black Voices initiative. It is presented by Baptist Health and JM Family Enterprises, Inc., which aims to use the arts as a catalyst to heighten awareness. Plus, deepen knowledge, create connections, and elevate the voices of Black creatives in South Florida.

Powerful, epic, riveting, pulsing – ROOTS reaches the soul! A beautiful mix of modern contemporary and Afro-Caribbean folk forms fused with jazz and colored with reggae and dancehall, this vibrant and dynamic dance production unravels the ROOTS of an island nation destined for greatness. From the opening dance Cry of Africa to our independence dance drama Jamaica Love, you will feel the raw kinetic energy from a talented group of young Jamaicans dancing their ROOTS with passion. The presentation highlights the struggles facing the country and the optimism in the hearts of its people. However, the repertoire transcends nationality and ethnicity connecting deeply with the viewing audience.

A Must See Production

Consul General Oliver Mair stated, “As a past student of Campion it is indeed an honor to welcome the ‘much heralded’ dance production ROOTS to South Florida. I am encouraging everyone to come out and support our young men and women. Our community’s independence week of activities includes several exciting events, we are happy to add this ‘must see’ production. Get your tickets early.”

Bringing You Back to Jamaica

Mr. Dwright Wright, Choreographer for the Campion Dance Society commented, “Drawing inspiration from the rich rhythms and diverse flavors of Jamaica, ROOTS promises to transport you to the pulsating heart of our beloved island. With every choreographed step, you are invited to join us on a journey that embodies the essence of Jamaican dance, where reggae and dancehall beats ignite the stage and leave you spellbound.”

Tickets are available at www.parkerplayhouse.com or tel 954-462-0222 (press 1).