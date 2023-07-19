Local News

Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami hosts Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for 61st Anniversary of Independence

“Jamaica 61 – Proud and Strong”

CG Oliver-Mair

SOUTH FLORIDA – In recognition of Jamaica’s 61st Anniversary of Independence, the Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami will hold the annual Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration on Sunday, 30th July, 2023, starting at 4:00 p.m.  The Service will be held at The Faith Center, located at 5555 NW 95th Avenue in Sunrise, Florida.

The Service will also be streamed live on various media platforms.

This year’s sermon will be delivered by Pastor Karl Francis, Senior Pastor of the Living Word Open Bible Church, Cooper City.  The Officiating Minister will be Rev. Norman Hemming, Associate Pastor of the Faith Place Church in Miramar.  This year, we will be joined by special invited guest, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, MP, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Consul General Oliver Mair

Relating to this year’s theme “Jamaica 61 – Proud and Strong”. Consul General R. Mair invites nationals and friends of the Diaspora to join us in worship celebrating Jamaica as an independent nation.  According to Mr. Mair, this year’s theme highlights the accomplishment of our nation, despite the many challenges. “We invite all Jamaicans to celebrate with pride the strength of our nation and of whom we are as a people”.

There will be a pre-show at 2:45 p.m., featuring  artistes including renowned Jamaican gospel singer, Glacia Robinson.  This occasion promises to be a memorable one celebrating our nation in the region.

The Service will feature the official message from the Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, ON, MP.  The Order of Service will also include several recitals from local performers. This includes the South Florida Caribbean Chorale, directed by Steve Higgins, Tallawah Mento Band, directed by Colin Smith. Plus, the Jamaica Folk Revue, among others.

 

