MIRAMAR – Students from a number of high schools in Broward County are joining together to do a “Speak Out and Act” in response to the recent school shootings in Parkland and Texas.

The students from Miramar High, Everglades High, West Broward High, American Heritage among others, contacted Mayor Wayne Messam’s office with a request to do a student-led and organized effort where students will debate, discuss, perform and provide recommendations to the shootings that have taken place all around them.

The event, entitled Broward Speaks – Students say #NeverAgain, will include student performances, musical acts, Q&A with a panel of federal and local law enforcement officials, voter registration and will conclude with performances by Brittney Marie, Jay ONle, Amanda Felix, Sassy Singz, Zoreno and 2INZ.

The Broward Speaks – Students say #NeverAgain event will take place on Friday, May 25th, 7 p.m. at the Miramar Cultural Center 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar. For more information call, 954-602-4500

“To see our students take a leadership position is amazing. I’m looking forward to seeing how they express their feelings and what recommendations they will make to the community,” said Mayor Messam