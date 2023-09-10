Marlon Bolton Hosts 3rd Caribbean Youth Delegation Summit in Broward County

Broward County – In an effort to foster cross-cultural exchange and empower the youth, Tamarac Vice Mayor Marlon D. Bolton is set to lead the 3rd Annual Caribbean Youth Delegation Summit. This much-anticipated event, spanning over a month, will see more than 100 young individuals from 14 Caribbean countries convene in Broward County. The summit acts as a platform for these talented individuals to discuss and explore ways in which they can contribute their skills on a global stage.

Kicking off on September 9th and running through to October 9th, the Caribbean Youth Delegation Summit promises to be an enriching and thought-provoking experience for all participants. Throughout the month, an array of meetings, workshops, and events will take place across the county, allowing attendees to exchange ideas, build networks, and forge long-lasting friendships.

Commitment For Youth Empowerment

Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton, known for his unwavering commitment towards youth empowerment, expressed his excitement at the prospect of leading this year’s summit. Bolton emphasized the significance of nurturing young talents and providing them with an opportunity to contribute towards shaping our global future.

“This event serves as a powerful platform for the young Caribbean minds to unite, collaborate, and create possibilities. By encouraging open discussions, we enable these brilliant individuals to tap into their potential and explore how their unique talents can bring about positive change on the global stage,” said Vice Mayor Bolton.

Over the past 3 years, the Caribbean Youth Delegation Summit has emerged as a vital institution for young individuals from diverse backgrounds to come together and discuss pressing global issues. These young delegates have consistently demonstrated immense passion and a drive to make a difference, leading to notable collaborations, project developments, and groundbreaking initiatives.

Caribbean Countries Represented

Participants this year will hail from Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. The diverse representation will undoubtedly foster the exchange of unique perspectives, ideas, and cultural experiences.

The Caribbean Youth Delegation Summit aims to provide these young individuals with a deeper understanding of global challenges and how they can contribute their talents towards finding innovative solutions. Workshop sessions will focus on a wide range of areas, including education, entrepreneurship, environmental stewardship, and social justice.

As Broward County embraces the Caribbean delegations with open arms, the local populace is encouraged to engage with these young minds and learn from their diverse experiences. Community members will have the opportunity to participate in various events, including cultural showcases, panel discussions, and community service projects, all aimed at fostering stronger ties between the Caribbean Countries.

Paradigm Shift

Only by empowering the youth and providing them with platforms like the Caribbean Youth Delegation Summit can we unlock their potential and pave the way for a brighter future. As Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton gears up to host this month-long event, the stage is set for a paradigm shift in the way young people contribute their talents on a global scale.