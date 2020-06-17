Miss Lou Lecture Series Launched

PEMBROKE PINES – The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council and the Friends of the South Regional/Broward College Library, are pleased to announce the launch of the prestigious Hon. Louise Bennett-Coverley Memorial Lecture Series, Saturday, June 20th, 2020 – (2:00pm-3:30pm), presented under the distinguished patronage of the Consul General of Jamaica – Mr. Oliver Mair.

The virtual event will be via Zoom, and is accessible and free to the public through the Zoom link to anyone who registers at www.louisebenettheritage.com.

“We are honored to have as our first presenter, Professor Opal Palmer Adisa, an acclaimed author, artist, lecturer and University Director of The Institute for Gender and Development Studies, at The University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica”, stated Colin Smith, President of the Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council. “She will deliver her lecture titled ‘Ah So We Tallawah: the Multi-talented and Diverse Miss Lou’ in her usual captivating style.”

Presenter Professor Palmer Adisa

Professor Palmer Adisa, Ph.D., is an award-winning photographer, cultural activist and gender specialist, a diverse and multi-genre writer of essays, poetry and prose, plays and children’s literature with twenty-two titles to her credit. She is recognized as a vivacious, motivational speaker who will enthrall and mesmerize the audience with her words. Following in the tradition of the African “griot” and Miss Lou, Opal Palmer Adisa, an accomplished storyteller, commands the mastery and extraordinary talent of storytelling, exemplary of her predecessors.

Through her imaginative characterizations of people, places and things, she is able to transport her listeners to the very ‘wonderlands’ she creates. Dr. Palmer Adisa has lectured and read her work throughout the United States, South Africa, Ghana, Europe and Prague, and has performed in Italy and Bosnia, as well as Central and South America.

Dr. Heather Russell, Senior Associate Dean at Florida International University School of Environment, Arts and Society will be the Zoom Host for this inaugural, Honorable Louise Bennett-Coverley Memorial Lecture.

Everyone is welcome to be a part of this exciting celebration of strength, versatility and resilience – “We Tallawah fe true”. Join us online, via Zoom, for the first Lecture in this “Boo-noo-noo-noos”, Virtual Community event 2:00PM – 3:30PM Saturday, June 20, 2020. Visit the website www.louisebennettheritage.com to register.

Zoom Registration

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oTzGHQ3kRfe-bRuvc8iifw