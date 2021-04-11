Haitian Heritage Month: Inez Barlatier Performance for Students

The Miami-Dade Arts Education Collective presents an exclusive performance by Inez Barlatier

[MIAMI] – In honor of Haitian Heritage Month in May, South Florida musician Inez Barlatier and her Family Band will celebrate the vibrancy and significance of the Miami-Haitian community’s art and culture through their performance of Ayiti – Stories and Songs from Haiti.

Through storytelling, songs, and visual art, the audience is guided on a journey through Haitian folklore. Exploring themes of community and gratitude. “Our favorite [aspect] about this performance is that it is a history lesson disguised as a drum, dance, stories, and songs concert.

Learn Ayisyen (Haitian) Culture

As an audience member you are learning about Ayisyen (Haitian) culture. While you dance to a rhythm, play the drum, and sing along,” said Inez Barlatier. “It makes a memorable experience which means they will share what they have learned about Ayiti with others. This is our goal.”

The performance is available for Miami-Dade County teachers to show in their classes from May 1 through May 31. The performance was taped exclusively for the Miami-Dade Arts Education Collective.

Celebrate Haitian Art and Culture

“Inez Barlatier’s work celebrates Haitian art and culture through energetic drumming and singing, colorful costumes, and traditional dances and is a joy to experience,” said Victoria Row[1] Traster, Director of Education and Family Programming at Miami Theater Center. “Inez herself acknowledges that growing up in Miami, she was never exposed to shows that celebrated Haitian culture in school. Therefore as a Collective, we are proud to support Inez in changing that narrative. And, share Ayisyen culture with children everywhere.”

Miami-Dade Arts Education Collective Collaboration

The Miami-Dade Arts Education Collective is a collaboration between the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Miami Theater Center, and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs’ Culture Shock Miami program, and South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) to provide virtual, diverse, and high-quality arts programming to K-12 students throughout the 2020-21 school year. The Collective has brought virtual performances to nearly 62,000 students so far.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are unable to go on typical field trips to participate in live arts performances. While virtual performances cannot replace the magic of live theater, the Collective seeks to engage students by making arts performances available. In addition to being accessible via online/virtual offerings instead of the traditional, in-person field trip. The Collective provides the virtual content to teachers and students at no charge through a collaboration with the Miami[1]Dade County Public Schools’ (MDCPS) Cultural Passport Program as well as private, charter and homeschools, keeping students engaged with the arts.

The season included the following performances throughout the 2020-2021 school year:

A Kids Play About Racism

Discipline: Theater; Theme: Social Justice

Dates: October 19, 2020 through May, 2021

Audience: Elementary School

A groundbreaking online performance inspired by the New York Times best seller A Kids Book About Racism. This performance explains what racism is, how to know it when you see and experience it, and ideas for what you can do about it. This is one conversation that’s never too early to start, and this virtual play was created to be an introduction for young children on the topic.

Hip Hop Nutcracker

Discipline: Hip Hop Dance/Musical

Dates: December 7 through December 18, 2020

Audience: 3rd grade through High School

Hip Hop Nutcracker is a virtual performance by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers. With the freshest hip-hop choreography, a live DJ and electric violinist, this crowd pleasing, uplifting saga turns the original Tchaikovsky score on its head in the coolest possible way. Digital scenery transforms E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story into a romance set in 1980’s New York. Rap legend Kurtis Blow is special guest MC for this new holiday tradition celebrating love, community and the magic of New Year’s Eve.

Air Play

Discipline: Circus

Dates: January 4 through January 15, 2021

Audience: Elementary and Middle School

Circus and science collide in a gorgeous homage to the power of air. Flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites floating over the audience, and the biggest snow globe you’ve ever seen will make you gasp in wonder and laugh until it hurts.

“AIR PLAY holds the whole audience in the palm of its outstretched hand. A winning combination of visually stunning sculptures and cheeky but heartfelt storytelling that keeps both adults and children enthralled.” –British Theatre Guide

Black Violin

Discipline: Music Concert

Dates: January 19 through February 26, 2021

Audience: All grades

Black Violin is composed of classically trained violist and violinist Wil B. and Kev Marcus, who combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that is often described as “classical boom.” Black Violin has shared stages with top names including Kanye West, Aerosmith and Tom Petty, and has creatively collaborated with the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, and Alicia Keys. Black Violin’s most recent record, Stereotypes, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart and at #4 on the Billboard R&B Chart. NPR praised the album and band, saying “their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation.”

Emil and the Detectives

Discipline: Play; Theme: Resilience

Dates: March 1 through March 12, 2021

Audience: 3rd grade and up

Emil and the Detectives is a journey about discovery and self-discovery, the value of friendships and taking risks, and the empowerment of young people. In Slingsby’s signature intimate theatrical style, the story is told by two skilled actors combining the thrilling intrigue of a classic caper with an evocative film noir design, complete with smoke and mirrors, miniature worlds and a cinematic score.

Ballet Hispánico

Discipline: Dance; Theme: Celebration of Latin-American Dance and Music

Dates: April 12 through April 23, 2021

Audience: All grades

Ballet Hispánico takes audiences on a virtual guided journey through Latin-American dance and music. This interactive, fun-filled exploration features excerpts of the Ballet Hispánico repertory and is narrated by Artistic leadership. Latin music and cultural connections, choreography insights, and dance history come together to deepen the audience’s experience of dance. Students will be exposed to world-class choreographers and the cultures of Spain, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Americas, while learning about Latinx icons such as Celia Cruz and Tito Puente.

