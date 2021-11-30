Jah Mason Sings About the “Way the System Works”

[Kingston, Jamaica] – Production label Big Feet Records has collaborated with yet another talented Reggae artiste, Jah Mason, on a brand new track titled “Way The System Works”. The track was officially released on November 12, 2021.

“This song is my way of speaking up about some of the injustices we experience in society every day. It’s a call out to world leaders, people in power, to fix the system and stop the corruption,” the artiste explained.

Musicians

A talented team of musicians came together to make this track the high quality production it is. Music extraordinaire Fitzroy Francis of Mightyful13 Records, who recently joined in on a partnership with the label, serves as the Associate Producer, with Tommi Tikkanen and Earle Holder appearing as the Mixing Engineer and Mastering Engineer respectively. Dave Carlson contributes his talents on the guitar, while Maria Smith provides supporting vocals and the label’s CEO, producer Josh Harris is on the drums, bass and keyboard.

“Working on this track was a seamless process for us. Having a talented artiste like Jah Mason on board really helped the entire production run smoothly. And, we’re very pleased with the result,” Harris stated.

Big Feet Records Roster

Based in California, Big Feet Records is a standout label. They have worked with many great names in Dancehall and Reggae. Artists such as Etana, Lutan Fyah, Junior Kelly, Vershon and Mykal Rose.

“Since we started a little over a year ago, we’ve been fortunate to work with amazing artistes from Jamaica, putting our unique touch to their already signature sounds. It’s been a great ride so far and we’re looking forward to what’s to come,” Harris expressed.

Upcoming New Music

Jah Mason is known for hits such as “My Princess Gone”, “No Sad Story” and “Ain’t No Chain”. He is currently working on new projects that will be announced soon. On the label’s end, expect more projects to drop over the next few months. With upcoming collaborations featuring artistes such as Luciano, Bushman and Twiggi.

Distributed by VPAL, “Way The System Works” is available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.