Jahmiel Hits 10 Million With U Me Luv

KINGSTON, Jamaica – With a great start to 2018, Jahmiel continues to rack up accolades on his growing career. The most recent, is attaining 10 Million views for his video ‘U Me Luv’ on Vevo.

Produced by Dunwell Productions, ‘U me Luv’ was released in August 2017, the single immediately appealed to a wider audience signaling to Jahmiel and his team that this single needed a special visual to accompany the growing demand.

With over a million views in 3 weeks , Jahmiel immediately reached out to RD Studios to capture the concept of the song and create a visual, which would resonate with not only his fans but a wider audience.

Released in late September 2017, ‘U Me Luv’ video has racked up over a million views a month and currently have over 10 million views and counting.

Jahmiel who is set to perform on several shows in the UK alongside Tarrus Riley and Cham also won the International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA) for Most Promising Entertainer. Also scheduled for some of the biggest festivals for 2018 Jahmiel has already confirmed a European summer tour, which kicks off ending of June 2018. Click image below to watch the video, “U Me Luv”