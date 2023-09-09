Entertainment

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Rasta is synonymous with Jamaica’s culture and popular music. For over 50 years, artists led by Bob Marley have expressed their conviction to a religion that originated in the slums of West Kingston during the 1930s.

On Rastafari, his latest song, singer Bijean makes it clear he does not respect a particular religion. The dreadlocked artist says it appeals to all persons of faith.

Co-produced and co-written by Bobby Treasure and Maurice Gregory, Rastafari was released in August.

“This song really a tell people to move forward, don’t be afraid, no matter how things are. So, if you are a Rasta or a Muslim or Christian or whoever you praise, it will speak to you. I just knew this song was bad from I heard the first note,” Bijean stated.

The Kingston-born vocalist  has been recording for over 20 years and has worked with some of Jamaica’s top producers. He is strongly influenced by reggae’s greatest artists including Barrington Levy, Alton Ellis, Half Pint and Dennis Brown.

Bijean’s heroes established themselves during eras when the singer ruled the roost in Jamaica. Since the 1980s,  they have played second fiddle to colorful deejays like Yellowman, Ninja Man, Shabba Ranks and Beenie Man.

Yet, he believes there is still a place for purveyors of traditional reggae, like himself.

“There is a  big cake, the cake is massive. It’s just that more persons gravitate toward dancehall, the more aggressive kind of music,” Bijean noted. “But you have a few singers who will stick to the traditional roots, rock, reggae. We need more singers to come out and sing…eventually,  they will get back to basics.”

 

 

 

