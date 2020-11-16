New Album Coming says Learie James, Founder of LA’s Reggae Band Redemption Sevenfold

by Howard Campbell

[LOS ANGELES] – There is probably no more diverse reggae scene than Southern California. No surprise, considering the region is among the most liberal in the United States.

Redemption Sevenfold, whose members are from Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Belize and the US, are stalwarts of Los Angeles reggae.

They are currently recording songs for their fourth album, which they hope to release next year.

“We are working on several songs for the new album. We just completed all the harmonies for all of the songs and are prepping them to be mixed and mastered,” said Learie James, founder and leader of Redemption Sevenfold.

Their self-titled debut, released in 1987; 2000’s For Revolutionary Purposes and Time is at Hand, which came out in 2018, are the band’s previous albums.

James is one of four members who started the band over 35 years ago. He is from the Laventille area of Trinidad, known for its rich steelpan culture. While he admired calypso legends like Lord Kitchener, James was more drawn to the rebel tones of reggae.

“As a kid, I listened to Bob Marley’s early songs but it wasn’t until the Exodus album came out in ’77 that really got my attention,” he recalled.

James said British roots rockers Steel Pulse, Santana and soul group Maze are other influences for Redemption Sevenfold, whose sound he describes as “anointed, uplifting, informative, inspirational and militant.”

Redemption Sevenfold’s previous song, Sweetest One, was released in 2019.