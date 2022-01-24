Unseen Photographs of Bob Marley on Exhibition at London’s Saatchi Gallery

by Howard Campbell

[LONDON, England] – Over 20 never-seen photographs of reggae legend Bob Marley, taken by French photographer Jean Bernard Sohiez are part of the Bob Marley One Love Experience, a 10-week exhibition which opens February 2 at London’s Saatchi Gallery.

The photos were discovered in a storage area at Sohiez’ home shortly after his death in June last year. They capture Marley at his Kingston, Jamaica home in early 1980; some, as the singer/songwriter prepared for a soccer game.

Sohiez had seen Marley in concert in France in 1978. He travelled to London the following year and documented that city’s exciting reggae scene.

In 1980, Sohiez went to Jamaica where Marley was rehearsing for the Uprising Tour, his most ambitious attempt at breaking into the American market.

The Bob Marley One Love Experience opens four months after Get Up, Stand Up!, a stage musical about his life premiered in the British capital. The United Kingdom was a happy stomping ground for Marley; it’s where he and his band The Wailers recorded the 1975 Live! Album at Lyceum Theatre and where he went into exile in 1977 after being shot in Jamaica.

Marley died in Miami from cancer in May, 1981 at age 36. The exhibition opens four days before his 77th birthday.

Unseen Marley Photographs and Memorabilia

According to a statement from organizers of the exhibition, “This unique experience will showcase unseen Marley photographs and memorabilia whilst immersing audiences on a journey through his lifestyle, passions, influences, and enduring legacy. Fans will venture through the exhibition, greeted by different elements of Bob Marley’s multi-faceted life. The One Love Music Room will commemorate Bob Marley’s achievements through accolades and giant art installations. A multi-sensory experience can be discovered in the One Love Forest, and at the heart of the exhibition fans will be able to honor and rejoice in Marley’s musical catalogue at the Soul Shakedown Studio – a live listening experience. The Beautiful Life area will allow fans to delve deeper into Marley’s other personal joys, from football to family, whilst the Concrete Jungle and Fan Art Exhibition will be anchored by world famous artworks by Mr. Brainwash. Audiences will then be able to discover The Next Gen Room celebrating Bob’s family and legacy through the next generation.”