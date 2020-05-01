‘Miami Vice’ Actress Sandra Justice Joins Cast of Ladouceur’s ‘The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story’

MIAMI – Sandra Justice, a dynamic, multi-talented actress, has been added to the cast of the upcoming film, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story.”

Justice will join Genji Jacques, the actor dubbed the Haitian Denzel Washington, Haitian icon Marie Michelle Desrosiers and the talented Ayomi Russell. Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is at the helm as the director.

The plot, written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”) and acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre (“Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” one of the top downloaded e-books in April 2020 in the African American, mystery thriller and suspense fiction categories on Amazon.com) follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed.

Inspired by true events, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is a compelling and provocative love story. It’s set in Haiti and is haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

Justice, a former Miss Haiti South Florida, will play Margaret Goodman.

Margaret is a formidable, controversial Haitian journalist who believes in a moral society. She is driven to reveal the corruption in Haiti and is committed to living in an honorable marriage with Lucias.

As an award-winning journalist and community organizer, she is at the top of her game. However, Margaret has no choice but to face the underlying threat that has been simmering in her marriage for decades as it begins to boil over. Margaret struggles with people keeping secrets from her and is dedicated to seeking and uncovering the truth in all aspects of her life, which can be dangerous.

“The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is part of the second book from the Goodman Chronicles series, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption.”

It uses familiar characters from the 2018 novel that explores the characters’ unique emotional journeys. The storylines of complex, interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love and hope.

Virtual auditions are still being accepted for the roles of Young Lucias and Grayson Goodman. Email Rachel Finley at sweetestgirlshortfilm@gmail. com for more information on auditions. Those with interest in the film can also join the indiegogo campaign here.

Justice is a multi-talented actor, producer, host and entrepreneur. Her memorizing talent has earned Justice roles on films, stage plays and television series.

She’s appeared in “Miami Vice” with Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell, “Step Up Revolution” with Adam G. Sevani and Ryan Guzman, “Under Construction,” produced by Spot Lite Images, “Baywatch” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron, “The Boyfriend Killer,” a Lifetime movie, “The Glades,” a crime drama with Kiele Sanchez and Carlos Gomez, and “Burn Notice,” a sexy, action-packed series with Jeffrey Donovan and Fiona Glenanne.

Justice’s current projects include producing the Lunerversal Film Productions film, “Loving Till It Hurts,” a captivating story about domestic violence that is now streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi.

Justice has a feature role in “The Unknowns: Talent is Colorblind,” which is based on a true story and produced by Top Cat Productions, and a feature role in “When Good Men Are Tempted,” a spicy stage play produced by Godz Sun Productions, which she co-operates with her husband, Jacques.

Jeudy, who is also a poet, has more than a decade of experience in English, African, and African American literature. He is the founder and principal owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.