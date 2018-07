Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – July 10th 2018

Medical Mission Group Provided Over US$2.5 million in Supplies & Equipment to Jamaica

By Derrick Scott Washington, DC – The New Jersey-based Help Jamaica Medical Mission (HJMM) has provided medical supplies, equipment and health services at a value of US$2.5 million to underserved Jamaicans over the past eight years. According to President of HJMM, Dr. Robert Clarke, their medical team has provided medical assistance to over fifty thousand Jamaicans […]