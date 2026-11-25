Friends of PHA of the Bahamas and the Guanahani Art Collective bring Bahamian art, BruceGlen fashion and a mission to strengthen Bahamian public hospitals to Doral on Dec. 4, in the middle of Miami Art Week.

DORAL, Fla. — While Miami Art Week fills Miami Beach and Wynwood, a Bahamian fundraiser in Doral will put its art sales toward hospital care back home. The Art of Healing takes place Friday, Dec. 4, at the Grand Central Clubhouse in Doral. It’s hosted by Friends of PHA of the Bahamas (FoPHAB), a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit, with the Nassau-based Guanahani Art Collective. The evening features original work by Bahamian artists and the fashion brand BruceGlen from identical twin designers Bruce and Glen Proctor.

Proceeds support FoPHAB’s work with the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), which runs The Bahamas’ public hospitals and clinics. The money goes to three priorities:

Critical care and patient safety: equipment and support for teams treating the sickest patients

equipment and support for teams treating the sickest patients Mother and baby wellbeing: safer pregnancies and deliveries and healthy starts for Bahamian families

safer pregnancies and deliveries and healthy starts for Bahamian families Mental health and rehabilitation: including the refurbishment of Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre in Nassau

Bahamian Art Where Collecting Is an Act of Care

The Guanahani Art Collective selected the paintings, sculpture and mixed media on show. The work reflects the color, light and spirit of the islands. Guests can buy work knowing the money goes toward patient care.

Works on view include Deime Ubani’s Coming Home to Forgiveness and Ricardo McHardy’s Pinky, along with pieces by Justyce Weech.

“We celebrate Bahamian artists as they are the guardians of our culture,” said Miranda Adderley, the collective’s founder and executive director. “Art has the extraordinary power to reach where words cannot.”

BruceGlen’s ‘Fashion Preachers’ Take the Runway

BruceGlen will bring the celebration from the gallery wall to the runway. Bruce and Glen Proctor are Washington, D.C., natives based in Los Angeles. They’re known as “The Fashion Preachers” and design bold, color-saturated collections that have reached runways from New York to Milan.

Sandilands Psychiatrist Leads Talk on Art and Recovery

Earlier this year, FoPHAB donated $10,000 to refurbish the Adolescent Library at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, the country’s main public psychiatric hospital. At the event, Dr. Srinivas Bodha, the centre’s medical chief of staff and a consultant psychiatrist, will lead a conversation on how art therapy and creative expression support young patients’ recovery.

Why Bahamian Health Care Needs Partners

The Bahamas covers about 700 islands and 2,400 cays spread across the Atlantic. Delivering consistent, high-quality care across that distance takes equipment, supplies, training and partners. FoPHAB brings together donors, clinicians and the Bahamian diaspora to fill those gaps.

“Health is not merely the absence of disease. It is the freedom to fully inhabit your life,” said Dr. Philippa Belton, FoPHAB’s chair and a board-certified anesthesiologist. “I grew up in The Bahamas, and I know the talent, resilience and generosity of our people. The Art of Healing brings these strengths together and turns them into lasting support for the doctors, nurses and patients who depend on our public hospitals and clinics.”

Event Details

What: The Art of Healing

The Art of Healing When: Friday, Dec. 4, 2026, 7 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4, 2026, 7 to 10 p.m. Where: Grand Central Clubhouse, 10551 NW 88th St., Doral, Florida

Grand Central Clubhouse, 10551 NW 88th St., Doral, Florida Tickets: $250, or $150 with the code AOH26 , at friendsofphabahamas.org/tickets

$250, or $150 with the code , at Dress: festive chic

festive chic Register by: Nov. 29 (space is limited)

People who can’t attend can donate at friendsofphabahamas.org/donate. Contributions may be tax-deductible for U.S. taxpayers. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Friends of PHA of the Bahamas thanks Healing Hearts, Equity Bank Bahamas Limited, Five Star AG & Turf Ltd. as Platinum Sponsors, Advance Roofing, Inc., Advanced Green Technologies and Thermal Energy HQ, and The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, and FOCOL, Sun Oil Limited as Gold Sponsors, for supporting Art of Healing. Their partnership helps FoPHAB advance its mission to strengthen public healthcare in The Bahamas.