Miami MoCAAD Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Art, Technology & Innovation at Soul Basel 2025

MIAMI — The Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD) will celebrate its 10th anniversary. The event will feature an immersive night of art, technology, and cultural innovation during Soul Basel.

This celebration is part of Art of Black Miami and Miami Art Week. It will take place on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Lobby & Plaza, located at 819 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33136. This special evening will honor a decade of impact, community, and shared stories in a vibrant and historic setting.

Admission is free, but RSVP is requested at www.miamimocaad.org/ten.

“As we celebrate 10 years, we honor our mission to blend innovation, community, and culture. This milestone also marks the beginning of our next chapter—transforming a former detention center into Miami MoCAAD’s new home, an innovation museum of the future.” — Marilyn Holifield, Co-Founder, Miami MoCAAD; Senior Partner, Holland & Knight LLP.

Miami MoCAAD continues to expand its educational and technology-focused programs through its strengthened partnership with the University of Miami’s Department of Interactive Media. Students are currently working on:

A VR exhibit and short film for Telling Overtown Stories, Saying Their Names

The VR exhibit for Looking Forward

A major highlight of the anniversary celebration is the launch of Miami MoCAAD’s new Virtual Reality Art Exhibitions, now available on the museum’s website to reach a global audience. The New World Symphony Mobile WALLCAST® (23′ x 13′) will showcase two VR-based exhibitions that offer immersive, interactive art experiences.

“Telling Overtown Stories, Saying Their Names”

This virtual reality series includes three interactive murals commissioned by Miami MoCAAD. These murals honor Overtown’s rich history and culture. Each mural features QR codes that reveal digital stories and oral histories.

Miami MoCAAD is proud to continue its partnership with the MUD Foundation, whose innovative digital tools enhance the museum’s virtual exhibitions and VR experiences.

“Miami MoCAAD’s online museum extends the experience of art beyond the gallery into everyday life. Together, we’re launching a browser-based WebXR venue accessible on phone, desktop, and VR—that showcases the creativity of the African Diaspora and invites audiences to explore, learn, and return. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to accessibility, education, and culturally rooted innovation.” — Rodolfo Peraza, Founder & President, MUD Foundation Inc.

The University of Miami partnership remains central to Miami MoCAAD’s mission. It focuses on merging art and technology to promote learning and innovation.

“Collaborating with Miami MoCAAD allows our students to use emerging technologies to celebrate community history in new and meaningful ways. By bringing these stories into virtual reality, we’re expanding access to art and honoring Overtown’s legacy through immersive, forward-looking experiences.” — Lorena Lopez, Lecturer & Director of MFA in Interactive Media, University of Miami Department of Interactive Media.

“Miami MoCAAD is one of our city’s most vital cultural voices. Celebrating its 10-year milestone is a genuine honor. My connection to the museum goes beyond this project—its mission to elevate and innovate through stories of the African diaspora closely aligns with my work as a filmmaker. Creating the anniversary video allowed me to capture the museum’s growth, its strong dedication to artists, and the innovative leadership guiding it forward. I’m happy to be part of this milestone and help showcase Miami MoCAAD’s impact in Miami and beyond.—Michael Anderson, 8x Suncoast Regional Emmy Award storyteller.

Curated by N’Namdi Contemporary Fine Art, the “Looking Forward” exhibition showcases works by leading contemporary artists of the African Diaspora. These include Mark Delmont, Stephen Arboite, Maxwell Pearce, Sidney Blu, and Samuel Nnorom. Presented both in virtual reality and within the Lyric Theater lobby, the exhibition offers an immersive experience. It bridges digital and physical art spaces.

“In partnering with Miami MoCAAD, we highlight diverse artistic voices and strengthen connections between institutions and the community. ‘Looking Forward’ offers a powerful exploration of contemporary art.” — Jumanne N’Namdi, N’Namdi Contemporary Fine Art.

Miami MoCAAD’s Mobile Interactive Mural Series

Through its Interactive Mural Initiative, Miami MoCAAD has transformed Overtown into an open-air museum. Here, art, activism, and augmented reality intersect. The murals honor community histories and highlight Black Miami’s cultural legacy. They use digital storytelling to elevate often-overlooked voices.

Whether you’re in town for Soul Basel, Miami Art Week, or just exploring the city’s arts scene, these murals provide some of Miami’s most meaningful cultural experiences.

International Longshoremen Association Local 1416 Building

816 NW 2nd Ave.

International Longshoremen Local 1416

816 NW 2nd Ave. International Longshoremen Local 1416 Judge Lawson E. Thomas Law Office Building

1021 NW 2nd Ave.

“OVERtown: Our Family Tree”

1021 NW 2nd Ave. “OVERtown: Our Family Tree” The Carver Building (Historic Carver Hotel Site)

801 NW 3rd Ave.

“Overtown Pitch: Game Changers”

“Miami MoCAAD is an integral part of our cultural community. This event is a perfect example of how art and technology can work together. It honors our history while shaping a brighter, more inclusive future for all.” — Keon Hardemon, Miami-Dade County Commissioner.

“Miami MoCAAD’s 10th Anniversary is a celebration of our shared history and the global impact of Black culture. I’m thrilled to be part of such a momentous event.” — Christine King, Chair, Miami City Commission.

“Miami MoCAAD is a cultural changemaker throughout Historic Overtown and the greater Miami-Dade County area. Now more than ever, we must champion our culture, and we are grateful for Miami MoCAAD’s impact throughout the community.” — James McQueen, Executive Director, SEOPW CRA.