DRUMline Live! Is coming to the Miramar Cultural Center

MIRAMAR – DRUMLINE LIVE! The Greatest show on stage is coming to the Miramar Cultural Center, Friday January 17th,2020 at 8pm! Hosted by Mayor Wayne M. Messam!

Don’t miss the explosive choreography and thrilling spectacles!

Come early and rep your HBCU/Greek Letters at the preshow tailgate from 5:30 pm – 7:30pm including a Battle of the Bands and Divine 9 step show!

This is a show-stopping attraction, created by the musical team behind the 20th Century Fox’s hit movie, “Drumline!”

The legendary Historically Black College and University (HBCU) band experience comes alive with world-class of percussionists, musicians and dancers.

With riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy, DRUMLine Live is a synchronized musical showcase that will feature various genres of music including Hip Hop, American Soul, Gospel and Jazz. It brings a unique style of drumming, mesmerizing musicianship, and energetic choreography NEVER seen on stage before.

The pre-show tailgate is FREE and open to the Community!

To purchase tickets for the show, visit Miramar Cultural Center. You don’t want to miss this extraordinary experience!