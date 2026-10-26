Shurwayne Winchester Brings “The Harvest” to Tobago Carnival

Tobago Love The Xperience blends soca, heritage and island culture at Signal Hill Secondary School on October 29.

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad — Soca star Shurwayne Winchester is putting Tobago first with Tobago Love The Xperience: The Harvest, a Carnival event celebrating the island’s heritage, culture and community. The experience takes place Thursday, October 29, from 6 p.m. at Signal Hill Secondary School.

Tobago Love The Xperience: Event Details

Event: Tobago Love The Xperience: The Harvest

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Thursday, October 29, 2026 Time: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Venue: Signal Hill Secondary School, Tobago

Signal Hill Secondary School, Tobago Focus: Soca, Tobago Carnival, heritage and culture

Shurwayne Winchester Celebrates Tobago Heritage

Winchester is a two-time Road March champion and one of Tobago’s most successful entertainers. He has spent more than 20 years on the soca scene. Although he now lives in Trinidad, he remains closely connected to his home island. He also sees Tobago Carnival as a powerful way to promote it.

“Together with my friend and old Tobago classmate, Lester Duncan, we’re using this event to show the world what Tobago is truly about,” he said. “For me, it’s about giving back to the place that I came from.”

“The Harvest” Brings Tobago Culture Into the Fete

This year’s theme, The Harvest, is built around Tobago’s traditions. Winchester said the production is designed to offer visitors more than décor, lights and music. Instead, it immerses them in the island’s heritage.

“We’re doing something that’s built around the heritage of Tobago,” he said. “We want to give the foreigners a chance to see the real Tobago—to give them a chance to fall in love with Tobago.”

Winchester believes Tobago Carnival events should reflect the island’s distinct energy and encourage visitors to return beyond the season.

He adds, “When they come here for Carnival, what they experience should make them want to return even outside of the Carnival season,” he said. “When people enter the venue, they will see and feel exactly what a Tobago Harvest is like, even as we fete and celebrate the Carnival season.”

Putting Country First Through Soca

As an artiste, promoter and cultural ambassador, Winchester has consistently championed Trinidad and Tobago. He recently performed at the funeral service for the late Calypso King of the World, The Mighty Sparrow.