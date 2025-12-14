Leadership Platform WHISTLE Launches for Caribbean Leaders

FORT LAUDERDALE — More than sixty senior leaders from across the Caribbean diaspora and the United States gathered on December 9 for an exclusive preview of WHISTLE, the first coordinated leadership platform designed to unify Caribbean influence around shared purpose, economic power, and long-term legacy. Several attendees flew in specifically for the gathering, underscoring the urgency and relevance of this moment for a diaspora of more than 10 million people generating an estimated USD $170 billion in annual economic activity.

Founded by Trinidadian-born Denise Williams and Stacey Luces, WHISTLE is shaped by decades of combined experience across multi-country operations, public systems, membership organizations, structured finance, and philanthropic initiatives.

“For the first time, leaders across the diaspora showed up not just to connect, but to build with purpose. WHISTLE exists because we are done rising alone,” said Stacey Luces, WHISTLE’s Chief Purpose Officer.

The Power of Trust

Keynote speaker Keith Levy, Jamaican-born and one of the most accomplished Caribbean-rooted financial executives on the global stage, emphasized the power of trust and collective action.

“Capital flies as fast as trust, let’s build a future where we trust each other and move with courage,” said Levy, Chairman of JN Bank and Managing Partner of Visionario Venture Capital.

Drawing on years leading high-stakes international trading and structured finance operations, he reminded attendees that while Caribbean leaders excel individually worldwide, they rarely excel together. His call to come together in community reinforced WHISTLE’s mission.

WHISTLE’s Initiatives

During the event, Williams and Luces also unveiled WHISTLE’s legacy initiatives: We WHISTLE With Love, the platform’s philanthropic arm, and WHISTLE Next Gen, which invests in developing the next generation of Caribbean-rooted leaders.

Through these channels, WHISTLE activated targeted support for families in Jamaica affected by Hurricane Melissa, prompting several private contributions during the gathering.

“Our leaders are ready for a platform that aligns influence, grows wealth, and drives collective impact,” said Denise Williams, WHISTLE’s Chief Impact Officer.

In one highlight of the evening, John Reid, Canadian-born former CEO of Cable & Wireless turned business owner, presented a USD $2,000 donation on behalf of his family charity, Bynx.

The contribution, along with additional member pledges, will support Breaking Healthcare Barriers (BHB), which provides medical care, pharmaceuticals, and volunteer support to Jamaican communities in need . Levy currently serves as a board member of the organisation.

Attendees described the evening as a rare alignment of influence, purpose, and shared intention. Many noted that leaders at this level had never before convened with a unified mandate to build a coordinated institution for the diaspora.

The preview event also marked a key milestone in WHISTLE’s global pre-launch phase. Throughout 2025, the platform will activate its membership model, expand its leadership architecture, and deepen strategic partnerships ahead of its full global launch in January 2026.

WHISTLE aims to become the central institution where Caribbean-rooted leaders and their strategic partners align influence, expand economic outcomes, and drive legacy-level impact across the diaspora and the wider region.