ATLANTA – As the son of a “God-fearing mother”, Kenne Blessin believed in the Word of God since he was a child in Jamaica. He also contends that there should be no limit on spreading the Christian message.

The Atlanta-based singer is producer for the We Worship Riddim, an EP with six songs driven by a soca beat. It was released in January by his Dacosta Music company.

“This is no different than doing country gospel or gospel rock. The genre does not define the message, the message is what’s important,” said Kenne Blessin.

We Worship Riddim stemmed from a conversation he and Nanamous, a gospel artist, had in 2025. They agreed that the latter should record a song on a soca rhythm Kenne Blessin had in his archives.

Namamous and Azizi collaborate on We’ve Been Waiting, which was meant to be the only song on that beat. Eventually, Nanamous, who promotes gospel shows in the Atlanta area, recruited artists to record songs on what became the We Worship Riddim.

Kenne Blessin contributes Where to the EP. Other songs on the We Worship Riddim are Grace by Tracey; We Worship You by Uni’Verss, an American of Jamaican descent; My Cry by Cassandra Glory; Winning Season by Lee Priest Johnson and The Moment by Israel Onova, who is from Nigeria.

We Worship Riddim is the second EP produced by Kenne Blessin who is from St. Thomas parish in eastern Jamaica. The first, the Blue Flame Riddim, was released last September.

It features songs by Kenne Vlessin, Anthony Malvo, Delly Ranx and Fucha Kid.