JN Activates ISupportJamaica Fund for Hurricane Melissa

KINGSTON, Jamaica– The Jamaica National Group has activated its ISupportJamaica Fund to support the rebuilding efforts. These efforts are expected after the passage of Hurricane Melissa, which is forecast to be the worst storm in the country’s history. Forecasters predict that Melissa will have even more devastating impacts than Hurricane Charlie in 1951 and Hurricane Gilbert in 1988. These were two of Jamaica’s most catastrophic hurricanes.

Impact of Hurricanes

The effects of hurricanes go beyond shattered roofs, landslides, and flooded streets. They disrupt lives, livelihoods, and the very fabric of communities. Beyond material loss, hurricanes take a heavy toll on human life and emotional well-being. They remind us that recovery is not only about rebuilding structures but also restoring routines, security, and hope.

The ISupportJamaica Fund will facilitate people, locally and abroad, who want to aid in recovery efforts. The fund which is managed by the JN Foundation is an offshoot of ISupportJamaica.com which was launched in 2013.

Referencing reports from The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, Paulette Simpson, executive for corporate affairs and public policy at The Jamaica National Group, and who is based in the United Kingdom, says coordination of recovery efforts has begun. This is given the hurricane’s magnitude and the projected impact.

How to Donate

“Therefore, we are appealing to Jamaicans, home and abroad, to donate so that first responders can jump immediately into providing comfort for those in need as soon as it is safe,” she pleaded. “We invite you make monetary donations to the I Support Jamaica Fund, which is managed by JN Foundation via JN Bank, JN Money.” Information on how to donate is available on the JN Foundation website, jnfoundation.com/hurricane-melissa-relief/.

Beneficiaries of the donations will include the most vulnerable; children’s homes, early childhood institutions, homes for older people, healthcare facilities, as well as registered community groups operating in the worst affected areas.

In addition to cash donations, Jamaica National is also collaborating with Food for the Poor in the United Kingdom (FFTP) to collect emergency supplies from persons for donation to vulnerable communities.

FFTP Jamaica has been a trusted humanitarian partner and the largest charitable organization on the island. With decades of proven experience, FFTP Jamaica is a key operational partner within the national disaster management framework.

Disaster Management Unit

FFTP has a dedicated Disaster Management Unit, supported by surge staff, that enables rapid mobilisation during crises. Through a strong logistics network and deep community partnerships, FFTP delivers targeted relief swiftly and effectively to all 14 parishes. This includes remote or hard-to-reach areas.