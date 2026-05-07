Diaspora Influence in Jamaica’s Economic Growth

ATLANTA – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, has told members of the Jamaican diaspora that while remittances remain a critical pillar of support, they must now move on to translating that commitment into sustained, strategic investment.

The occasion was a signature function hosted by The Elaine Bryan Foundation, the philanthropic vehicle of Dr. Elaine Bryan, Jamaica’s Honorary Consul to Atlanta. It was held at an intimate but powerful gathering at the exclusive Buckhead Club in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday May 3rd, 2026.

The function brought together civic leaders, business figures, diplomats, and members of the wider Caribbean community in one of the city’s most distinguished private venues. The event served as both a celebration of the Foundation’s expanding footprint and a sober call to collective action.

A Platform for Nation-Building, Not Simply Charity

Ambassador Anderson framed the afternoon not as a ceremonial event, but as a demonstration of what purposeful leadership and collective effort can achieve. Standing before a packed room that reflected the best of Jamaica’s global reach, he was unequivocal.

“What is happening here is not simply giving back. This is nation-building.”

The Elaine Bryan Foundation has built a formidable reputation as a bridge between opportunity and potential, particularly for students in underserved communities across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean. Its programmes extend well beyond financial assistance. Furthermore, they create pathways for leadership, exposure, and upward mobility, ensuring that beneficiaries emerge not merely as recipients. Instead, they become future contributors to their communities and their country.

From Remittances to Strategy

The Ambassador used the platform to challenge the diaspora to expand its definition of contribution. While acknowledging that remittances have long served as a vital lifeline for Jamaican households and a stabilizing force in the economy, he encouraged a more structured and forward-looking form of engagement.

“The diaspora has always been there in times of need. What is required now is a shift from support to strategy, leveraging that commitment into sustained investment, enterprise, and national development.”

He pointed to the room itself as living evidence of the diaspora’s influence and capacity. The space featured professionals, entrepreneurs, elected officials, and second-generation Jamaicans who have risen to lead in boardrooms, in government, and in science and technology. Ambassador Anderson signalled his intention to deepen formal ties between Jamaica and cities like Atlanta. He is positioning the city as a key hub for economic collaboration, cultural exchange, and innovation.

Resilience Tested and Affirmed: Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa

A large part of the ambassador’s speech focused on Jamaica’s response to Hurricane Melissa. It was about the damage caused by Hurricane Melissa. It was one of the worst storms in the island’s modern history. The storm caused widespread damage across multiple parishes. In addition, it severely impacted infrastructure and economic output. Yet, in what the Ambassador described as a defining expression of national character, Jamaica responded with coordination and resolve.

The Foundation’s contribution during the recovery period was highlighted as exemplary. From emergency relief supplies to coordinated community support, the Elaine Bryan Foundation demonstrated once again that diaspora organisations can serve as genuine first responders not just in spirit but in action. Within months, Jamaica had restored the vast majority of its essential services, reinforcing confidence in its institutions and people.

“You cannot rebuild an economy on sympathy. You rebuild it by restoring activity, restoring confidence, and restoring people’s ability to earn.”

A Cycle of Investment and Responsibility

As he closed his address, Ambassador Anderson returned to the enduring theme of the afternoon: collective responsibility. He challenged everyone who has benefited from groups like the Elaine Bryan Foundation, and the diaspora’s wider support. He urged them to see their role in an unbroken cycle of progress.

“This is an investment in you. And your duty is to invest in others.”

The Buckhead gathering highlighted Atlanta’s growing role as a hub for Caribbean diaspora influence in the Southeast. It also confirmed that “The Elaine Bryan Foundation” plays an important role. It acts as a bridge between **Jamaica’s future** and **its global family**.