Custos Joseph Issa launches St. Ann Marine Association to boost Tourism

ST. ANN’S, Jamaica – The St. Ann Marine Association was launched by Custos Joseph Issa on January 24th to establish fish sanctuaries and restore coastal ecosystems. Guided to protect, restore, educate and engage, the St. Ann Marine Association will support marine conservation.

The association will work in partnership with fishers, communities, government agencies, NGO’s and research

institutions. St. Ann’s coastal and marine resources are essential for livelihoods, food security, tourism and

long term resilience.

The association will establish, register and manage fish sanctuaries with Mammee Bay as the priority area. In addition, they will also build public awareness, and community stewardship a s well a s support scientific research.

After post hurricane assessment, The St. Ann Marine Association will repair nursery structures and rescue coral fragments. Strengthening nursery design and placements will improve resilience to future storms.

Custos Issa commented, “This i s a new chapter for marine conservation i n St.Ann for future

generations”.