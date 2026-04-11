Classic Songs: A Journey Through Reggae History with Jackie Jackson

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Before taking the stage for the Back 2 Bass-es show in Kingston last February, Jackie Jackson recalled many of the stories behind the songs that has made his career one of the most outstanding in reggae.

During his performance, Jackson went even more in-depth. He gave the audience of seniors and students at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts anecdotes about each song he and the band performed.

“Mentoring the younger generation is paramount to our music industry. The beautiful thing about the music I’ve played over the years, is that it will always be there to provide inspiration for more generations to come; and that is something I can be really proud of,” said the veteran musician.

Jackson, 79, started his career in the mid-1960s. He played bass on numerous classic songs including Girl I’ve Got A Date by Alton Ellis, Israelites by Desmond Dekker and The Aces, The Harder They Come by Jimmy Cliff and Pressure Drop by Toots and The Maytals. He also played on Paul Simon’s timeless Mother And Child Reunion.

For over 50 years, he was a member of Toots’ all-star band. That partnership ended with the legendary singer’s death in 2020 at age 77.

Jackson knows not many young Jamaican music fans are aware of his bountiful legacy, or that of his contemporaries. Which makes shows like Back 2 Bass-es even more important.

“I’ve been a part of many documentaries, interviews and lectures with a view to impart as much knowledge as possible through discussions about my musical journey,” he said. “I am always open to it and welcome the opportunity of being included in forums to share my knowledge and insights into the music industry. It is needed, to be quite honest.”

Staged by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association, Back 2 Bass-es was part of Reggae Month celebrations in Jamaica. It featured six of reggae’s top bassists, the others being Flabba Holt, Donald Dennis of The Firehouse Crew, Daniel “Axeman” Thompson, Lloyd Parks and Boris Gardiner.