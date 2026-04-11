Entertainment

Classic Songs: A Journey Through Reggae History with Jackie Jackson

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell11 hours ago
0 66 1 minute read
Jackie Jackson
Classic Songs reggae with Jackie Jackson
Jackie Jackson

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Before taking the stage for the Back 2 Bass-es show in Kingston last February, Jackie Jackson recalled many of the stories behind the songs that has made his career one of the most outstanding in reggae.

During his performance, Jackson went even more in-depth. He gave the audience of seniors and students at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts anecdotes about each song he and the band performed.

“Mentoring the younger generation is paramount to our music industry. The beautiful thing about the music I’ve played over the years, is that it will always be there to provide inspiration for more generations to come; and that is something I can be really proud of,” said the veteran musician.

Jackson, 79, started his career in the mid-1960s. He played bass on numerous classic songs including Girl I’ve Got A Date by Alton Ellis, Israelites by Desmond Dekker and The Aces, The Harder They Come by Jimmy Cliff and Pressure Drop by Toots and The Maytals. He also played on Paul Simon’s timeless Mother And Child Reunion.

For over 50 years, he was a member of Toots’ all-star band. That partnership ended with the legendary singer’s death in 2020 at age 77.

Jackson knows not many young Jamaican music fans are aware of his bountiful legacy, or that of his contemporaries. Which makes shows like Back 2 Bass-es even more important.

“I’ve been a part of many documentaries, interviews and lectures with a view to impart as much knowledge as possible through discussions about my musical journey,” he said. “I am always open to it and welcome the opportunity of being included in forums to share my knowledge and insights into the music industry. It is needed, to be quite honest.”

Staged by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association, Back 2 Bass-es was part of Reggae Month celebrations in Jamaica. It featured six of reggae’s top bassists, the others being Flabba Holt, Donald Dennis of The Firehouse Crew, Daniel “Axeman” Thompson, Lloyd Parks and Boris Gardiner.

 

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell11 hours ago
0 66 1 minute read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

Related Articles

Denise Hunt

“Let’s Talk About Race!” says Jamaican Actress Turned Podcast Host Denise Hunt

February 11, 2022
Roots of Reggae Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Reggae Genealogy

Inaugural Reggae Genealogy Celebrates Jamaican Music and Culture at Broward Mall

February 15, 2024
Let There Be Reggae - Art Basel 2018 featuring Pat Chin VP Records

Let There Be Reggae – Art Basel 2018

November 6, 2018

Thousands attend Jamaica Jerk Festival in South Florida

November 17, 2008
Back to top button