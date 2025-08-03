Jamaica Tourist Board Honored by Team Jamaica Bickle for 70 Years of Destination Excellence

PHILADELPHIA – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has been recognized by Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB) for its outstanding contribution to promoting Jamaica as a top-tier travel destination over the past 70 years. The award, presented during a Jamaica 63rd Independence Gala at the Hilton on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025, acknowledged the Board’s enduring commitment and significant impact within the North East United States and beyond.

Accepting the award on behalf of the organization was Carey Dennis, Senior Business Development Officer for the JTB’s North East USA – New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania region.

After the presentation, Dennis spoke with South Florida Caribbean News. He expressed his deep gratitude and pride in receiving the honor. He dedicated this award to the many who have served the Jamaica Tourist Board well over the years.

“This award is really for all the trailblazers who laid the foundation and did the heavy lifting in the North East and Philadelphia market,” said Dennis. “Many of them are no longer with us, including Marcia Bullock-Jobson, Marcia Sinclair, and Godfrey Clarke—but their legacies remain a vital part of our story.”

Dennis also honored his predecessor, Kenton Senior. He praised Kenton for his great service and important contributions to Jamaica’s tourism brand. Dennis also recognized Margaret Murray, who recently retired from Inside Sales Support. She served the Board for forty years.

“Margaret Murray was a tower of strength,” Dennis said. “She provided me with immeasurable support and guidance during my transition into this role. Her institutional knowledge and warm spirit have left an indelible mark.”

The Jamaica Tourist Board has played a key role in the island’s tourism success. They work hard to promote Jamaica’s rich culture, natural beauty, and warm hospitality. Team Jamaica Bickle supports Jamaican athletes and community involvement. They appreciate the JTB’s strong influence and commitment.

This acknowledgment coincides with a surge in traveler interest in Jamaica, bolstered by the Board’s extensive outreach efforts and enduring partnerships.

Other honorees included: Andrea Lawful Sanders, Community Service Award; Jackie Farley, Volunteer Award; and Keishia Thorpe, Med, TJB Ambassador Award.

Janelle Burrell of CBS Philadelphia served as the Mistress of Ceremony.